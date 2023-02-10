HERSHEY — Shikellamy was eliminated from the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling tournament on Friday with another tough loss, this one a 37-24 setback to Council Rock South in the consolation round at Hershey.
The Braves held an 18-14 after winning five of the first eight bouts, but Council Rock South won five of the final six to rally.
Warrior Run stayed alive in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament on Friday, winning the final four matches to rally past West Perry for a 28-22 consolation win at the Giant Center.
The Defenders, now 20-2, will meet either Brookville or Berks Catholic in the second round of consolations this afternoon. Brookville and Berks Catholic meet in the quarterfinals at noon.
Warrior Run never led in the dual until Kaden Milheim's fall in the final bout at 145. The Defenders were down 22-12 after 121 — the dual started at 152 — before the run of wins led to Warrior Run's first-ever victory in the state duals.
At 127, Tyler Ulrich, ranked 12th in Pa Power Wrestling as a freshman, earned bonus points in a 14-4 major decision to make it 22-16. Samuel Hall followed with a big upset at 133, getting a third-period reversal and a takedown in overtime to beat No. 9 Blain Puchalsky, a returning state qualifier, 4-2.
Another freshman, Reagan Milheim, earned a tough 6-3 win over Tyler Morrison at 139 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Kaden Milheim followed with a pin in 4:05 to secure the win.
For Shikellamy, now 15-4, the Braves got bonus-point wins from Mason Rebuck and Preston Spontarelli to take the early lead. Charles Keener gave Shikellamy a lead after one bout with a 4-3 win at 145 pounds.
Council Rick South picked up three bonus points in a row from 152 to 172 before the Braves' Brody Rebuck won 6-2 at 189. Mason Rebuck and Spontarelli followed with first-period pins.
The Golden Hawks got a pin a 107 to begin the late surge and then Luke Reitter outlasted Shikellamy's Alex Reed, 7-2, at 114 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Two more major decisions at 121 and 127 gave Council Rock South an insurmountable lead heading into the final two bouts.
PIAA Class AA Duals (Consolation Round 1)
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22
152: Carter Nace (WP) pinned Eli Butler, 1:51; 160: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Nolen Zeigler, 7-1; 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-2; 189: Quade Boden (WP) dec. Cole Shupp, 3-1 SV; 215: Connor Parker (WR) pinned Cayden Sleva, 2:42; 285: Anthony D'Angelo (WP) dec. Hunter Hauck, 9-6; 107: Cohen Zechman (WR) dec. Ethan Rea, 7-4; 114: Ashtyn Leigh (WP) dec. Trey Nicholas, 10-4; 121: Jackson Rush (WP) major dec. Gavin Hunter, 14-4; 127: Tyler Ulrich (WR) major dec. Cooper Nace, 14-4; 133: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Blain Puchalsky, 4-2 SV; 139: Reagan Milheim (WR) dec. Tyler Morrison, 6-3; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Tucker Seidel, 4:05.
PIAA Class AAA Duals (Consolation Round 1)
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Council Rock South 37, Shikellamy 24
145: Charles Keener (S) dec. Andrew Lindros, 4-3; 152: Gavin Cole (CRS) pinned Cole Wetzel, 1:27; 160: Bekhruz Sadriddinov (CRS) major dec. Connor Wetzel, 11-3; 172: Aidan Murray (CRS) major dec. Matt Shaffer, 12-3; 189: Brody Rebuck (S) dec. Ryan Gottwald, 6-2; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Micky Trampe, 0:42; 285: Preston Spontarelli (S) pinned James St. Thomas, 1:00; 107: Connor Lenahan (CRS) pinned Max Hallman, 0:39; 114: Luke Reitter (CRS) dec. Alex Reed, 7-2; 121: Pat Woloshyn (CRS) major dec. Eben Kisner, 10-2; 127: Roman Vega (CRS) major dec. Daniel Hernandez, 15-4; 133: Isaac McGregor (S) won by forfeit; 139: Ajay Bhatt (CRS) won by disq. over Christian Kisner, 4:28.