MILLERSTOWN — Leah Ritzman scored nine points for the Wildcats, which dropped their second Tri-Valley League game in as many nights.
Ella Seiber added seven points for Greenwood (5-7 overall, 2-4 TVL).
Maddin Grow scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Trojans (10-2, 3-1).
Upper Dauphin 41, Greenwood 25
Upper Dauphin (10-2) 41
Faith Wright 1 1-2 3; Kara Rupp 2 2-2 7; Gracie Griffiths 2 0-0 4; Kasey Weibley 2 0-0 4; Emilee Deibert 3 0-0 6; Maddin Grow 7 0-2 16; Reagan Wentzel 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 4-8 41.
3-point goals: Grow 2, Rupp.
Did not score: Paetyn Hoffman, Jordyn Miller.
Greenwood (5-7) 25
Jordan Stroup 1 2-2 4; Sophie Myers 1 0-2 2; Ella Seiber 2 3-7 7; Morgan Hale 0 0-2 0; Sophia Jezewski 1 1-2 3; Leah Ritzman 3 3-5 9. Totals: 8 9-20 25.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Danica Zurenko, Katelyn Crup, Isabel Amey, Jalicia Johnson.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin;10;14;13;4 — 41
Greenwood;5;10;6;4 — 25