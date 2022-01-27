MILLERSTOWN — Wil Laskowski went off for the Trojans, scoring 26 points as Upper Dauphin dealt Greenwood their first conference loss.
Landon Hobbs chipped in 12 points for Upper Dauphin (11-4 overall, 7-3 TVL).
Tyler Sherman scored 16 points and Gage Wirth added 12 for the Wildcats (9-6, 8-1).
Upper Dauphin 46, Greenwood 44
Upper Dauphin (11-4) 46
Landon Hobbs 5 0-0 12, Chris Barba 1 0-0 3, Wil Laskowski 10 4-5 26, Christian Snyder 1 0-0 2, Max Nestor 1 0-0 2, Jordan Cooper 0 1-2 1. Team totals: 18 5-7 46.
3-point goals: Hobbs 2, Laskowski 2, Barba.
Did not score: Caleb Snyder.
Greenwood (9-6) 44
Sam Myers 2 5-6 9, Kyle Corkle 1 2-4 4, Gage Wirth 5 1-1 12, Lawrence Tsuseb 1 1-1 3, Tyler Sherman 6 3-5 16. Team totals: 15 12-17 44.
3-point goals: Sherman, Wirth.
Did not score: Bryce Wagner.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin;11;18;13;4 — 46
Greenwood;13;13;7;11 — 44