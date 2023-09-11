The Daily Item
ELIZBETHVILLE — Upper Dauphin won the final two games, by a combined four points, to rally to beat Juniata, 3-2, Monday as the Trojans remained undefeated in Tri-Valley League girls volleyball.
Juniata won the first game 25-19, before the Trojans tied the match with a 25-22 win.
Juniata took a 2-1 lead in game with 25-12 win in the third set, before the Trojans won the final two games, 26-24 and 17-15.
Lexi Fronk led the Indians (2-3 overall, 1-3 TVL) with 19 kills. Upper Dauphin improves to 3-2 overall, 3-0 TVL.