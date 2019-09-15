ELIZABETHVILLE — One perfectly placed direct kick.
That’s all that decided Saturday’s boys soccer game between Millersburg and Upper Dauphin.
Grant Stoner’s restart goal with 7:58 gone in the opening half provided the only score in the Trojans’ 1-0 win. Fittingly, Stoner drew the foul that led to his shot from 30 yards out.
Parker Buss, making his first start of the season, made Stoner’s early goal stand up by making three saves to preserve his first shutout and UD’s first Tri-Valley League win.
“That’s probably the best game we’ve had this season,” Buss said. “We passed the ball really well and we definitely kept the same energy level throughout the game.”
Hunter Trawitz finished with three saves for the Indians (3-3, 2-2), including a reaction effort he redirected with 13:30 left that prevented Marcus Tapper from giving the host Trojans (2-4, 1-4) a little bit more breathing room.
Millersburg, despite shuffling some players around, was unable to score.
“We definitely outplayed them,” said Millersburg coach Madison Crum-Burger, an Upper Dauphin grad who played goalkeeper for the Trojans. “We played our game. That’s what we wanted to do today. We went down 1-0, and it’s hard to come back from being down, but the boys played hard. They never hung their heads, kept fighting.”
The Trojans nearly doubled their advantage about 18 minutes after the opener. Trawitz, however, got his mitts on a dangerous Dillon Johns shot, and pushed it over the crossbar.
The Indians nearly scored an equalizer later in the half, but freshman Isaiah Dyer ripped one shot wide of the right post and Buss wlaid out just far enough to his right to redirect a 35-yard laser at the 33:35 mark.
“That’s a good freshman,” Buss said. “He takes good shots from the outside.”
Buss covered a Devyn Kintzer shot 14 minutes into the second half, then added an upright save at the left post that denied the Jacob Hoffman.
Another Millersburg shot with 15 to play — by Nate Leaman — glanced off the crossbar.
“It’s exhilarating,” Buss said of his first start. “It’s fun. I worked really hard to get into the spot I am now, and I’m glad that I’m here and doing what I’m doing.”
What was odd about the game is neither side dressed a single senior. So, if the status quo is in place next August when the neighbors begin the soccer phase of their extensive cooperative arrangement, everyone who checked into the fray will be outfitted in Millersburg uniforms.
These squads will collide for a second time on Oct. 1 in Millersburg before they join as teammates.
“I’m proud of the boys,” added Crum-Burger, who started three freshmen. “The way that they’ve improved since Aug. 12 is unbelievable.
“We’re trending in the right direction. We’ll get there.”
UPPER DAUPHIN 1,
MILLERSBURG 0
First half
UD-Grant Stoner, 7:58.
Shots: M 8-4. Corners: UD 7-5. Saves: Millersburg 3 (Hunter Trawitz); Upper Dauphin 3 (Parker Buss).