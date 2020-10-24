ELIZABETHVILLE — Tyler Cleveland scored on a short touchdown run with 4:58 left in the game, but Fleetwood freshman Mason Musitano hit Upper Dauphin tight end Hayden Harner to knock out the two-point conversion pass, and the Tigers held on for a 43-42 win over Upper Dauphin in a nonleague football contest on Friday night.
Upper Dauphin got the ball back after pinning Fleetwood deep in its own territory on the ensuing kickoff. The Tigers defense stopped a fourth-and-six play deep in Upper Dauphin territory, and Fleetwood was able to run out the rest of the clock.
Upper Dauphin drops to 2-3. Fleetwood improves to 2-4.
n Southern Columbia 52,
Central Columbia 3
ALMEDIA — The Tigers rolled up 458 yards on the ground, and the defense had two safeties as Southern Columbia won its 88th straight regular season game, and its 55th straight game overall.
Gavin Garcia and Wes Barnes each topped 100 yards rushing in the victory. Garcia scored three touchdowns, two on the ground, and one on a 71-yard kickoff return.
Southern Columbia’s defense limited Central Columbia to just 88 yards, though the Blue Jays’ 31-yard field goal in the first half was the first points Southern Columbia has allowed in the first half this season.
The Tigers (7-0) are the top seed in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs and will host a semifinal next week.
Central Col. (4-3) 0 3 0 0 — 3
Southern (7-0) 18 14 13 7 — 52
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Gavin Garcia 26 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Safety fumble in end zone
SCA-Gavin Garcia 71 kickoff return (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Safety blocked punt out of end zone
Second quarter
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 57 run (Isaac Carter kick)
CC-FG Mason Yorty 31
SCA-Gavin Garcia 45 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Wes Barnes 16 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Ian Yoder 12 run (blocked extra point)
Fourth quarter
SCA-Tyler Arnold 3 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Team statistics
CC SCA
First downs 6 23
Rushes-net yards 14-34 47-458
Passing yards 54 28
Passing 5-21-4 4-10-1
Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-32 2-10
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 9-31; Garrett McNelis 3-4; Logan Welkom 2-(-1). Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 12-158, 2 TDs; Wes Barnes 10-113, TD; Braeden Wisloski 6-77, TD; Trevor Yorks 6-20; Matt Masala 3-27; Liam Klebon 3-22; Connor Gallagher 5-26; Ian Yoder 1-12, TD; Tyler Arnold 1-3, TD.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Garrett McNelis 5-16-2 for 52 yards; Logan Welkom 1-4-0 for 2 yards; Troy Johnson 0-1-0. Southern Columbia: Liam Klebon 4-10-1 for 28 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Logan Gillaspy 3-35; Zach Smith 3-19. Southern Columbia: Jake Toczylousky 2-15; Jake Rose 1-9; Braeden Wisloski 1-4.
n Montoursville 71,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Heath Jones ran for 92 yards and a score, while fullback C.J. Signor added three rushing touchdowns as the Warriors wrapped up their regular season with a rout of the Defenders.
Montoursville (7-0) led 50-0 at halftime, and held the Defenders to just 55 totals yards in the game.
The Warriors will host rival Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A semifinal.
Montoursville 71, Warrior Run 0
Warrior Run (1-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mont. (7-0) 23 27 21 0 — 71
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MTV-Nick Reeder 56 pass from Maddix Dalena (Dillon Young kick)
MTV-Heath Jones 26 run (Young kick)
MTV-Young 12 pass from Dalena (Young kick)
MTV-Safety
Second quarter
MTV-Dalena 1 run (kick failed)
MTV-C.J. Signor 13 run (Young kick)
MTV-Signor 14 run (Young kick)
MTV-Signor 8 run (Young kick)
Third quarter
MTV-Dylan Blackwell 11 run (Young kick)
MTV-Blackwell 6 run (Young kick)
MTV-Blackwell 48 run (Young kick)
Team statistics
MTV WR
First downs 14 1
Rushes-net yards 32-296 21-(-19)
Passing yards 34 99
Passing 3-5-0 5-12-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 7-45 3-15
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Montoursville: Heath Jones 9-92, TD; C.J Signor 5-49, 3 TDs; Maddix Dalena 1-1, TD; Isaiah Fenner 2-63; Kayden Frame 1-8; Matthew Conklin 3-19; Zach Barnes 6-24; Dylan Blackwell 3-65, 3 TDs. Warrior Run: Derek Thomas 1-2; Justin Blair 5(-14); Hunter Rovenolt 5-(-4); team 1(-9); Xander Beaver 4(-2); Dominick Buss 1-2; Nasir Berry 1-0; Roman Pierce 3-4.
PASSING — Montoursville: Maddix Dalena 3-5-0 for 99 yards, 2 TDs, Bryce Eberhart 0-0-0; Warrior Run: Rovenolt 0-4-0; Ryan Newton 5-8-1 for 34 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Dylan Bennett 1-38; Dillon Young 1-12 TD; Nick Reeder 1-56, TD; Warrior Run: Berry 1-1; Coltin Pentycofe 2-32; Rovenolt 1-4; Thomas Royles 1-2.