MANDATA — Defending Tri-Valley League champion Upper Dauphin got all it could handle on Wednesday night in a matchup with Line Mountain.
However, the Trojans were able to make just enough foul shots in the fourth quarter as Upper Dauphin knocked off the Eagles, 59-51.
Upper Dauphin (2-2 overall, 1-1 TVL) made 18-of-25 foul shots, including 8-of-8 from Nathan Wise, in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Cameron Hunsberger scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the second quarter for the Eagles (0-4, 0-2), while Tyler Bradley chipped in 18 points.
Upper Dauphin 59, Line Mountain 51
Upper Dauphin (2-2) 59
Matt Stoner 1 0-1 3; Nathan Wise 3 8-8 16; Will Laskoski 3 2-2 8; Hayen Bellis 0 0-2 0; Sam Kerwin 6 1-3 13; Maison Grow 0 0-2 0; Macklin Ayers 2 11-16 15; Hunter Lentz 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 22-36 59.
3-point goals: Wise 2, Stoner.
Did not score: none.
Line Mountain (0-4) 51
Riley Young 3 0-0 8; Rhett Klinger 1 3-4 5; Cameron Hunsberger 6 3-6 19; Caden Lahr 0 1-2 1; Tyler Bradley 8 2-5 18. Totals 18 9-17 51.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 4, Young 2.
Did not score: Brent Barwick.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 12 10 13 24 — 59
Line Mountain 8 13 9 21 — 51
n Berwick 42,
Southern Columbia 36
BERWICK — Blane Cleaver scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs rallied from a six-point deficit to pick up the win.
Sean Murphy added 12 points for Berwick (1-3).
Joey Szuler had nine points to lead Southern Columbia (0-1).
Berwick 42, Southern Columbia 36
Southern Columbia (1-0) 36
Liam Klebon 2 1-2 6; Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 2; Jake Davis 0 2-4 2; Kaiden Karl 3 0-0 7; Braden Wisloski 2 2-4 6; Joey Szuler 3 3-5 9; Tommy Zeimba 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-15 36.
3-point goals: Klebon, Karl.
Did not score: Connor Gallagher.
Berwick (1-3) 42
Braden Boone 0 1-2 1; Sean Murphy 3 5-5 12; Devon Smith 0 1-3 1; Mason Doll 2 2-3 7; Peyton Williams 1 0-2 2; Blane Cleaver 7 1-1 15; Eric Montes 0 4-9 4. Totals 12 14-24 42.
3-point goals: Murphy, Doll.
Did not score: Alex Peters, Tahsjee Taylor.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 9 8 12 7 — 36
Berwick 4 6 13 19 — 42
Tuesday
n Columbia County Chr. 55,
Meadowbrook Chr. 54, OT
MILTON — Logan Boucher knocked down two 3-pointers in overtime to lift Columbia County Chrisitan to the ACAA victory.
Ashton Canelo led the Lions (0-3 overall, 0-1 ACAA) with 17 points. Jacob Reed added 12 points and Nevin Carrier chipped in 11.
Ryan Stotler scored 18 points to lead Columbia County Christian (4-1, 1-0).
Columbia County Chr. 55,
Meadowbrook Christian 54, OT
Columbia Country Christian (4-1) 55
Logan Boucher 5 0-2 12; Dan Cassel 3 0-0 6; Ryan Stotler 8 2-3 18; Austin George 1 1-3 4; Luke Cughan 4 0-0 11; Kyle Slusser 2 0-1 4. Totals 24 3-9 55.
3-point goals: Boucher 2, George, Cughan.
Did not score: none.
Meadowbrook Christain (0-3) 54
CJ Carrie 3 1-3 7; Evan Young 0 1-2 1; Ashton Canelo 6 4-12 17; Noah Smith 0 2-2 2; Jacob Reed 4 1-2 12; Nevin Carrier 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 12-25 54.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Canelo.
Did not score: Michael Smith.
Score by quarters
Columbia Cty Chr. 12 6 12 17 8 — 55
Meadowbrook Chr. 6 11 16 14 7 — 54