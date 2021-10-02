MANDATA — For the first time during a frustrating season, Line Mountain ran into an offense powerful enough to bloody the Eagles’ scrappy defense.
Sweeps, jet action, counters, traps, fullback blasts and even a few RPOs were flashed by Upper Dauphin, which grabbed a 36-6 victory that kept the Trojans in the chase for Mid-Penn Liberty Division title, and a spot in the District 3 Class 2A postseason bracket.
Line Mountain, meanwhile, was shaking its collective heads.
The Trojans rolled up nearly 500 offensive yards — including 443 on the ground — and watched two running backs run for 100-plus yards.
Brady Morgan rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns for Kent Smeltz’s Trojans (4-1, 2-1), who were placed on pause last weekend in order to deal with COVID-19 issues. Christian Snyder added 119 rushing yards and another score, while Alex Hepler tacked on 84 yards on just three attempts. QB Wil Laskowski also scored twice.
Needless to say, Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson was frustrated about a number of things.
“This is probably the most disappointed I’ve been in our play overall,” said Carson, whose Eagles were without a number of players, including regulars Jace Hackenburg and Ian Bates. “Offensively, I thought we played better. Special teams, I thought we played pretty well. Defensively, we didn’t play well.”
Against a Trojan squad that rattled off 64 offensive plays, that’s problematic.
The Eagles (0-5, 0-3) were better offensively — freshman quarterback Blake Readinger (13-of-28, 2 interceptions) threw for 183 yards and one touchdown — but the home side could not move the football on the ground against the Trojans.
Particularly in the opening half.
Readinger’s first pass attempt went for an 83-yard score to Aidan Herb with just under five minutes gone — Upper Dauphin was driving toward the goal line when Connor Finlan picked off Laskowski at the Eagles 18 — Carson’s club couldn’t sustain the early momentum.
Upper Dauphin promptly rattled off scoring drives on its next three possessions, as Morgan raced in from 34 yards, Laskowski burrowed over from the 2 and Morgan tacked on a 2-yard score even though the Eagles thought he’d fumbled.
As a result, Smeltz’s Trojans were sitting on a 22-6 lead at the halftime break. Even at that point, UDA had banked 317 offensive yards — including 284 on the ground.
“We’ve got very talented running backs, and any one of them can go for 100,” Smeltz said. “So, I think it makes us tough to defend because we don’t have a go-to guy. We’ve got a number of guys that we feel very good about when they have the ball.”
Line Mountain held the ball for six-plus minutes at the start of the second half, but Readinger was picked off by Morgan at the UDA 19. Morgan also swiped an earlier Readinger pass to close out the opening half.
Some four-plus minutes later, Laskowski’s scored on another 2-yard keeper.
“Blake did some nice things,” said Carson, who lauded Herb (5-115) and Aidan Kritzer (4-59) for their efforts out wide. “He stood in there, took some hits and kept getting up. Overall, we were pretty happy with his performance.”
While Readinger tried to lead the Eagles to a second-half score — Kritzer’s 38-yard catch and run put the ball at the UDA 24 — Line Mountain was stopped at the 16.
Snyder capped UDA’s final scoring possession with an 8-yard touchdown run.
“Line Mountain’s been playing great defense all year long,” said Smeltz, the 1978 Line Mountain grad. “So for us to score 36 points, you can’t be too disappointed in the way we performed because they’ve been playing really good defense.”
UPPER DAUPHIN 36, LINE MOUNTAIN 6
Upper Dauphin;6;16;6;8 — 36
Line Mountain;6;0;0;0 — 6
First quarter
LM-Aidan Herb 83 pass from Blake Readinger (kick blocked), 7:16
UD-Brady Morgan 34 run (run failed)
Second quarter
UD-Wil Laskowski 2 run (Christian Snyder run), 8:29
UD-Morgan 2 run (Morgan run), 5:54
Third quarter
UD-Laskowski 2 run (run failed), 0:58
Fourth quarter
UD-Snyder 8 run (Snyder run), 7:34
TEAM STATS
;UD;LM
First downs;20;9
Rushing yards;54-443;21-12
Passing yards;38;183
Passing;4-10-2;13-28-2
Penalties-yards;9-85;6-31
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Upper Dauphin: Brady Morgan 20-175, 2TDs; Christian Snyder 19-119, TD; Alex Hepler 3-84; Konner Walker 2-33; Wil Laskowski 7-30, 2TDs; Jonah Peterson 1-6, Sean Gaillard 1-2; Team 1-(-6). Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 5-11; Chandon Maurer 4-6; Blake Readinger 12-(minus-5).
PASSING — Upper Dauphin: Laskowski 3-9-2, 33 yards; Aidan Bingaman 1-1-0, 5 yards. Line Mountain: Readinger 13-28-2, 183 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Upper Dauphin: Walker 2-12; Snyder 1-21; Peterson 1-5. Line Mountain: Aidan Herb 5-115, TD; Aidan Kritzer 4-59; Brayden Boyer 1-4; Baumert 1-3; Connor Finlan 1-3; Micah Sgrignoli 1-(-1).