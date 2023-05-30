ANNVILLE — Maddin Grow knocked in three runs, and worked around 10 Susquenita hits as Upper Dauphin knocked off Susquenita, 7-1, in the District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday at Lebanon Valley College.
It's the first season for a combined Upper Dauphin/Millersburg program. The Trojans finished as Tri-Valley League champions, but one of their two losses in the league play was a 17-16 decision to the Blackhawks, but Grow has limited Susquenita to just two runs in the next two meets, both Upper Dauphin wins.
Susquenita had at least one base runner in every inning but one in Tuesday's contest, but managed just a sacrifice fly by Ryleigh Printz. Grow wasn't over powering – she struck out one and walked one — but recorded nine ground ball outs, and was helped by a line-out double play.
Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Lillian Deibler led off with a single. Jana Strait sacrificed her to second, before Jordyn Miller singled to put runners on the corners. After Miller took second without a throw, Grow tripled home two runs to give Upper Dauphin, which won its ninth district championship overall, a lead it would give up. Fayth Anderson made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.
The Trojans added three more runs in the sixth when Grow walked, and stole second. Fallon McFadden followed with an RBI triple. After a run scored on an error, Layla Smith capped the scoring with an RBI double.
Grow added an RBI single in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring for Upper Dauphin.
The Trojans grabbed the third District 3 championship in softball for the TVL — Halifax won the Class A title last week, and the Buffaloes on the Class 2A title with an 8-5 win over Brandywine Heights on Tuesday. Juniata can make it fourth title on Thursday when they face Forest Hill in the District 6 Class 3A championship game.
Upper Dauphin (21-4) will face the loser of the Juniata-Forest Hill game in the first-round of states. The Blackhawks face the winner of today's Warrior Run-North Penn-Liberty game. Both games will be Monday.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Lebanon Valley College, Annville
UPPER DAUPHIN 7, SUSQUENITA 1
Upper Dauphin;003;002;1 — 7-7-0
Susquenita;010;000;0 — 1-10-2
Maddin Grow and Hayley Baker. Ayahna Fleisher and Lena Beckenbaugh.
WP: Grow; LP: Fleisher.
Upper Dauphin: Jana Strait, 1-for-2, run; Jordyn Miller, 1-for-3, run; Grow, 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Fallon McFadden, 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Layla Smith, 1-for-3, RBI; Lillian Deibler, 1-for-3, run.
Susquenita: Kaydon Brandt, 3-for-4; Fleisher, 2-for-3; Tierney Steumpfle, 1-for-3, double, run; Brayleigh Prinz, 0-for-2, RBI; Shelby Wenrich, 1-for-3, double.