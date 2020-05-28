Most wrestling observers expected a rubber stamp last week at the May 20 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) meeting for a new set of weights for competition, beginning with the 2020-2021 season.
However, after the first reading of the new weights, the PIAA Board of Directors sent the proposal back to the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) to review the proposed weight classes for safety.
The wrestling steering committee presented a proposal that would reduce the number of weight classes from 14 to 13. The weight classes would stay the same from 106 to 160 pounds. The upper weights would lose the 182-pound weight class, condensing four weights into three. The new upper weights would be 172, 189 and 215.
It’s the first adjustment to the wrestling weight classes in Pennsylvania since 2003 when it went from 13 to 14. It would the first time the PIAA dropped a weight class.
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels likes the new weight classes, since it doesn’t drop a lower weight class.
“I was worried they would take away a lighter weight, and I didn’t want to see that,” Michaels said. “Wrestling is one of the few sports where it doesn’t matter how big you are. No matter your size there is place for you in wrestling.”
Danville coach Matt Bloom agreed with Michaels, and also pointed out when he wrestled there was only 13 weight classes.
“I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Bloom said. “I think it’s the right weights. We go back to how wrestling was back in 1990s and early 2000s (with the 13 classes).”
Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin has one of the top upper-weight crews in the state returning for the Seals (former state champion Nate Schon, state qualifier Ryan Aument and rising sophomore Steven Miller, who won 25 matches this season), so he’s not so excited about losing an upper weight.
“The thing about it for me personally, I don’t think it fixes what they want to fix,” Martin said.
Therein lies the issue. Wrestling people are looking to limit the number of forfeits and make dual meets more exciting.
“I don’t think it’s going to make dual meets more enjoyable,” Martin said. “You have to find the kids (to fill out the lineup).”
Martin admits its much easier for him — he teaches gym at the school — to recruit for his wrestling team.
“When I got here many years ago, we had a tough time filling a lineup. I worked the school to get kids to come out,” Martin said. “We’re not a phenomenal team every year, but we pack the gymnasium at every home meet.
“I’m not saying it would have worked for me everywhere — and I also know if you’re not in the school teaching it’s much tougher — but it worked at Selinsgrove.”
Michaels and Bloom feels the same way.
“The only way to grow this sport is to get more kids out for it,” Michaels said.
“We’ve worked real hard at Danville to make sure we got 14 kids (on the dual meet squad),” Bloom said. “Sometimes we have to forfeit a weight or two.”
The PIAA meets again on June 5 at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to hear from the SMAC. Martin’s said he’s not going to worry about any weight changes.
“They talk about things all the time,” Martin said. “I always just wait until I’m sitting in the rules meeting. If they tell me there is only 13 weight classes this year, we’ll go figure it out.”