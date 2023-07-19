The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, and Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday, and moved into first place in the AL East.
The Orioles (58-37), who at .611 moved in front of the Rays (60-39), who dropped to .606 with a 5-1 loss at Texas. Baltimore is 50-30 following an 8-7 start while the Rays have lost 11 of 14.
Baltimore avoided its first series sweep in 14 months. The Orioles were last swept in a series in May 2022. Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series.
Pirates 7, Guardians 5
PITTSBURGH — Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning helped by an overturned call, and Pittsburgh ended a five-game skid with a come-from-behind win over Cleveland.
Pittsburgh rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the fifth. The Pirates had been outscored 21-1 in the first two games of the series.
Josh Bell homered in the eighth off Ryan Borucki (1-0), and David Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.
Sam Hentges (1-2) took the loss. Aaron Civale allowed two runs and five hits in 51/3 innings.
Astros 4, Rockies 1
DENVER — Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping Houston split the two-game series with Colorado.
Chas McCormick hit his 12th homer of the season for Houston. Bielak (5-5) struck out four and walked three in 52/3 innings. Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and Ryan Pressly then combined for 31/3 innings of one-hit relief.
C.J. Cron spoiled the shutout bid with a home run off Pressly in the ninth.
Mets 5, White Sox 1
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched eight innings, and rookie Brett Baty homered as New York won its third straight and for the ninth time in 13 games.
Baty contributed an RBI groundout during a four-run fourth, turned in fine defensive plays at third, and scored from first on Brandon Nimmo’s two-out double.
Fellow rookie Francisco Álvarez grounded an RBI single in the fourth, and Luis Guillorme added a sacrifice fly. The 40-year-old Verlander (4-5) gave up three hits on 100 pitches for his 248th win. He struck out seven and walked one.
Chicago starter Touki Toussaint (0-3) gave up five runs and four hits in six innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 7, Yankees 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks, and Los Angeles completed a series sweep of New York.
The Halos swept a three-game series from the Yankees for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has won four of five to get back over .500 at 49-48.
Giancarlo Stanton and Franchy Cordero homered for the Yankees, who have lost four straight and nine of 11. Carlos Rodón (0-3) allowed six runs, four hits and five walks in 41/3 innings.
Athletics 6, Red Sox 5
OAKLAND, Calif. — JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and Oakland won its second straight following an eight-game skid by hitting three or more homers in a game for the 11th time this season.
Bleday’s homer was his second in as many days, while Thomas’ drive was the first of his career. Peterson connected for his sixth in the fourth inning.
Angel Felipe (1-0) retired four batters for his first career victory. Trevor May picked up his eighth save.
Rangers 5, Rays 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as AL West-leading Texas stretched its winning streak to six games with a win over slumping Tampa Bay, which slipped into second place in the AL East, percentage points behind Baltimore.
Taveras snapped an 0-for-12 slide when he homered on the first pitch of the third inning against Zack Littell (0-2). He also added an RBI single.
Heim’s 14th homer was a three-run shot in the eighth.
Brock Burke (4-2) struck out three over two scoreless innings in relief of starter Jon Gray, who departed with one out in the fifth because of a bruised left shin after being hit by a comebacker.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 6, Marlins 4
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs to help St. Louis beat Mami for its second series sweep this season.
Nolan Arenado’s RBI single and Gorman’s 19th homer built a 4-0 lead in the first off NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and the Marlins’ losing streak reached a season-high six.
St. Louis had just one previous sweep this season, from May 12-14 at Boston. The Cardinals have won a season-high five in a row, moving ahead of Pittsburgh and out of the NL Central cellar.
Reds 3, Giants 1
CINCINNATI — Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and Cincinnati ended San Francisco’s seven-game win streak.
Graham Ashcraft (5-7) pitched into the seventh inning as Cincinnati stopped a six-game slide that dropped the surprising Reds into second in the NL Central, trailing Milwaukee. It was a season-worst skid for Cincinnati.
The Reds (51-46) had four hits. They had been 0-9 this year when they finished with four or fewer hits.
Brewers 5, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia for its fifth win in six games.
Contreras had three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Blake Perkins also drove in two runs with a double. Five of Milwaukee’s 10 hits were doubles.
Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak was stopped. Jeff Hoffman (3-2) took the loss.