I’m not one to shop very often, but when I do end up in a large retail store, sooner or later I’m bound to wander over to the fishing tackle section just to see what they have to offer.
After passing through the clothing section where I did the “yes dear” thing with my wife Karen — you know what I mean guys, “yes dear, that looks nice,” “yes dear, I could use some new socks,” “yes dear, that blouse does look nice in blue” — we entered the sporting goods section.
After first looking at the clearance rack, that’s right — even an old redneck can’t resist a bargain — it was time to take a gander at their selection of bass baits. A selection which for a retail store isn’t too bad, all things considered.
While looking at all the baits on display, another shopper approached me. The young man, I’d guess around 35, recognized me from some previous writings I had done and asked me to recommend some top water baits for the upcoming bass season.
Explaining to him that I knew both spinner baits and buzz baits were hugely popular and very effective, I had to admit that I was still a fan of the classics that were popular in the 60s and 70s. Lures that are still just as effective now as they were then.
For starters, I told him I’ve always been partial to propeller baits. Baits like the Tiny Torpedo, the Dying Flutter and the Creek Chub. All are very buoyant, floating on the surface where the action caused from their turning propellers is highly visible to shallow-water bass. I don’t know if the bass think it’s a wounded bait fish or possibly a frog or an unlucky mammal or insect that ended up in the water, but no matter what, under the right conditions they can bring some tremendous strikes from hungry fish. The best thing I can say about these baits is that they can be worked at various speeds. Crawled slowly, ripped quickly, or simply left to rest on the surface, I have seen them entice fish into striking.
Another classic surface bait would be the Jitterbug. There’s no other lure that looks quite like this bait. Popular for generations, it’s now often overlooked by anglers and that’s a shame because it’s a great bait, capable of taking fish during both daylight and after dark. Available in numerous colors, I’ve always been a fan of black. At night or in low light, a black lure on the surface truly stands out to a bass or other finned predator.
A few other classics I would recommend would include Chuggers, Hula Poppers and the Meadow Mouse. Some of these lures can be hard to find new, however a couple of stops at yard sales or public auctions, or if you’re more computer savvy, then a visit to the internet can fill all your lure needs and wants.
My last suggestion is one that few anglers seem to know about. That bait is the floating jig head. This lure is simple to rig. All you do is take a floating jig head and add your favorite curly-tail bait. Try crawling this combination along the bank, submerged timber, weed beds, and lily pads and hold on. I’ve never understood why so few anglers are aware of this bait. Not only is it relatively cheap, but it’s simple to change colors, body size, or even the number of twisting tails by just sliding off the plastic section of the bait and adding a new body. Floating heads can be hard to find, but trust me it’s well worth the effort.