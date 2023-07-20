The United States Women’s National Team kicks off its quest for a World Cup three-peat tonight, and the squad is creating national — and local — buzz.
The tournament comes during a time in which girls soccer squads from the Valley have enjoyed much success. The Southern Columbia girls’ team won its third consecutive state title last fall. The Central Susquehanna Soccer Club just came off an appearance at the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup in Wichita, Kansas.
Since the World Cup is hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand, you’ll likely need multiple cups of coffee if you want to keep up with the action. The U.S. will take on Vietnam tonight at 9:30 p.m. in its World Cup Group E opener. Portugal and the Netherlands are also competing in Group E.
After playing Vietnam, the Stars and Stripes will compete in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Americans came away with a 2-0 win over the Dutch after Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle netted goals for their fourth title overall. The U.S. will close group play on Aug. 1 against Portugal at 3 a.m.
Assuming it wins Group E, the U.S. will take on the Group G runner-up. Group G consists of Sweden, Italy, Argentina and South Africa.
Women’s soccer — and women’s sports as a whole — is rapidly growing in popularity. This year’s World Cup is the first to feature 32 nations, up from 24 in 2019.
Loren Gehret, who is entering her freshman season at Monmouth University and helped Southern Columbia win three consecutive state championships, believes the increasing global talent in women’s soccer will be showcased in this year’s edition of the World Cup.
“I am most looking forward to watching all of the talent around the world,” Gehret said. “Obviously I’m a USA fan, but the world is closing the gap, and it’s going to be a really great and intense tournament.”
In May 2022, the U.S. men’s and women’s teams agreed to new collective bargaining agreements, which ensure the teams will be paid equally for participating in international competitions.
In July of that year, the Euro final between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium set a record for the highest attendance of any men’s or women’s game. A crowd of 87,192 people saw England win, 2-1. The game was also the most-watched women’s soccer match ever in the U.K.
The Euro final is a sure sign that women’s soccer is growing globally, and it could mean that the Americans will face fierce challengers who could dethrone them. The U.S. has lost only four games in the World Cup since it was first played in 1991.
The U.S. comes into the World Cup seeded No. 1 in the most recent FIFA rankings, but the nations ranked near the Americans enter the tournament with championship aspirations. After the U.S., Germany, Sweden, England, France and Spain fill the next highest spots in the FIFA rankings. Germany, ranked second, is the only country besides the U.S. that has multiple World Cup championships, having won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007.
Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands and co-host Australia round out the FIFA top 10. Canada, which is ranked seventh in the world, is seeking to win another international competition after coming out on top in the gold medal-game at the Tokyo Olympics. Canada defeated Sweden in the final, which was decided by penalty kicks. Before winning the gold medal, Canada knocked out the U.S. 1-0 in the semifinals two years ago.
Even though the international field is stronger, the U.S. remains the favorite to win it all. The team is returning familiar faces such as Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz. The U.S. roster will also feature some younger players in Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson.
Selinsgrove girls soccer coach Cheryl Underhill believes that the World Cup will get more kids involved with the sport at a young age.
“The World Cup inspires young athletes to dream big and chase dreams,” Underhill said. “As the World Cup continues to grow, so does the number of players looking to play the sport. Watching the games also helps develop a player’s soccer intelligence. Players gain a stronger understanding of positioning, movement, and tactical game plans.”
Gehret believes the World Cup will motivate younger athletes and help them become better players.
“Soccer is growing rapidly around and in this area, but an event like the World Cup exposes the sport to people who may not be a fan yet,” Gehret said. “Little kids get to watch their idols on the world stage and aspire to be them one day. I know for me, watching the World Cup always increased my drive and desire to get better, and I hope that it does the same to other aspiring soccer players.”