MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored 31 points, hitting five of Mifflinburg’s eight 3-pointers, as the Wildcats scored a season-high in an 81-52 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division victory over Jersey Shore on Wednesday night.
Jake Young added 16 points for Mifflinburg (5-11 overall, 3-5 HAC-I), which led 40-21 at halftime.
Nate Ewing had 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-4, 6-3).
Mifflinburg 81, Jersey Shore 52
Jersey Shore (11-4) 52
D. Williams 2 0-0 4, T. Stetts 0 2-2 2, Ta. Lorson 1 0-0 2, N. Ewing 7 5-6 22, A. Carpenter 1 0-0 3, J. Stringfellow 2 0-0 4, C. Hess 2 2-3 6, L. Bailey 1 0-0 3, T. Gallick 1 1-2 4, O. Bloom 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-13 52.
3-point goals: Ewing 3, Carpenter, Bailey, Gallick.
Did not score: K. Mundrick.
Mifflinburg (5-11) 81
D. Doebler 2 2-4 6, I. Valentine 10 6-8 31, S. Kline 2 0-0 5, D. Colon 3 0-0 9, L. Church 0 1-2 1, R. Stahl 2 1-4 5, Z. Wertman 1 1-2 3, C. Griffith 2 0-1 5, J. Young 5 5-6 16. Totals 27 16-27 81.
3-point goals: Valentine 5, Griffith, Kline, Young.
Did not score: L. Yoder, J. Foster, G. Yoder.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 11 10 20 11 — 52
Mifflinburg 20 20 24 17 — 81
n Mount Carmel 62,
Warrior Run 47
TURBOTVILLE — Brock Evert scored seven points to spark Mount Carmel’s pivotal 21-point first quarter.
Tommy Reisinger paced the Red Tornadoes (16-4 overall, 8-0 HAC-III) with 18 points, while Michael Pupo added 15.
Kade Anzulavich hit a trio of 3-pointers among his team-high 17 points for Warrior Run (9-7, 3-5).
Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 47
Mount Carmel (16-4) 62
Mike Balichik 4 1-3 10, Brock Evert 4 0-1 9, Nate Long 1 2-2 4, Dylan Pupo 7 1-1 15, Garrett Varano 0 1-2 1, Tommy Reisinger 9 0-0 18, Nick Nestico 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 5-9 62.
3-point goals: Balichik, Evert, Nestico.
Did not score: Garrett Timco, Damen Milewski, Matt Scicchitano, Jeremiah Renno.
Warrior Run (9-7) 47
Denver Beachel 2 0-0 6, Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3, Braden Bomberger 3 0-0 6, Ethan Hartman 2 0-0 4, Ahmahd Keyes 1 5-8 7, Kade Anzulavich 6 2-2 17, Tyler Pick 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 9-12 47.
3-point goals: Anzulavich 3, Beachel 2, Hogan.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 21 11 16 14 — 62
Warrior Run 6 11 15 15 — 47
n Lewisburg 71,
Midd-West 38
LEWISBURG — Nick Shedleski scored 25 points as the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Peter Lantz had 12 points, and Ben Liscum chipped in 11 for Lewisburg (13-5 overall, 5-3 HAC-II).
Braedon Reid had 11 points to lead the Mustangs (6-11, 0-8).
Lewisburg 71, Midd-West 38
Midd-West (6-11) 38
Braedon Reid 4 0-0 11; Hunter Wolfley 1 0-0 3; Riley Lantz 3 2-2 9; Carter Knepp 1 0-0 3; Stefan Leitzel 2 1-2 5; Owen Solomon 0 1-2 1; Andrew Oldt 2 0-0 4; Isaac Hummel 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 4-7 38.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Wolfley, Lantz, Knepp.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Easton Erb, Cordell Hostetler, Griffen Paige, Chris Fisher.
Lewisburg (13-5) 71
Dante Sims 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 3 1-2 7; Brett Herman 2 0-0 6; Jay Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 4 2-2 11; Nick Shedleski 11 1-1 25; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 6; Peter Lantz 5 0-0 12. Totals 29 6-7 71.
3-point goals: Herman 2, Shedleski 2, Lantz 2, Liscum.
Did not score: Kaden Weuderman, Ben Blough.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 10 7 13 8 — 38
Lewisburg 16 22 14 19 — 71
n Bloomsburg 73,
Southern Columbia 54
CATAWISSA – Cade Klinger scored 30 points to lead the Panthers to the HAC-III victory.
Chase Morris added 11 points for Bloomsburg (11-5 overall, 6-2 HAC-III).
Connor Gallagher and Braeden Wisloski each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-14, 2-6).
Bloomsburg 73, Southern Columbia 54
Bloomsburg (11-5) 73
Cade Klinger 9 10-10 30; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6; Chase Morris 4 2-3 11; Josh Confer-Fuller 3 0-2 6; Nasir Heard 3 4-6 10; Jack Howell 1 5-6 7; Adam McGinley 1 2-5 4. Totals 23 22-32 73.
3-point goals: Klinger 2, Snyder 2, Morris.
Did not score: Eric Dubartell.
Southern Columbia (3-14) 54
Owen Sosnoski 0 0-2 0; Jake Davis 0 1-4 1; Conner Gallgher 6 0-0 14; Kaiden Carl 1 0-2 3; Mike Zsido 4 0-0 11; Braeden Wisloski 6 2-4 14; Joey Szuler 3 0-0 6; Jake Rose 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-12 54.
3-point goals: Zsido 3, Gallagher 2, Carl.
Did not score: Ian Huntington.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 19 16 16 22 — 73
Southern Columbia 14 15 14 11 — 54
n Central Mountain 59,
Shikellamy 56
MILL HALL – Conner Soo’s layup and Trevor Adair’s two foul shots in final minute led the Wildcats rally over the Braves.
Soo scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (4-12 overall, 3-6 HAC-I).
Davis Marshall scored 17 and Jacob Hernandez added 16 for the Braves (7-11, 3-7).
Central Mountain 59, Shikellamy 56
Shikellamy (7-11) 56
Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 8 0-1 16; Nate Luciano 4 0-0 9; Davis Marshall 8 1-3 17; John Peifer 4 1-2 10; Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 2-6 56.
3-point goals: Luciano, Peifer.
Did not score: Mason Deitrich, Brayden Long, Nate Minnier, Jarod VanKirk.
Central Mountain (4-12) 59
Trevor Adair 2 4-4 9; Ujjval Adroja 0 2-2 2; Evan Baker 2 0-0 4; Jack Hanna 0 1-2 1; Nicholas Long 2 0-0 4; Conner Soo 8 5-9 23; Zane Probst 7 1-2 16. Totals 21 13-19 59.
3-point goals: Soo 2, Adair, Probst.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 16 12 15 13 — 56
Central Mountain 14 9 12 24 — 59
JV: Shik, 50-41. High scorers, Shik, Collin Zechman, 11; CM, Alexander, 9.
n Central Columbia 61,
Milton 44
MILTON — Russell Gump scored 18 points to lead the Blue Jays to the HAC-II win at the Milton Middle School.
Eli Morrison added 10 points for Central Columbia (14-3 overall, 5-3 HAC-II).
Ceasar Allen had a game-high 21 points to lead the Black Panthers (2-15, 2-5).
Central Columbia 61, Milton 44
Central Columbia (14-3) 61
Eli Morrison 3 3-4 10; Luke Zeisloft 1 1-2 4; Russell Gump 8 2-2 18; Zander Bradley 2 0-0 4; Dylan Harris 3 2-2 9; Garrett McNelis 2 1-2 5; Logan Conner 1 0-0 2; Patrick Yost 2 3-5 7; Logan Welkom 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 14-19 61.
3-point goals: Morrison, Zeisloft, Harris.
Did not score: Dylan Gregory, Cameron Day.
Milton (2-15) 44
Kenley Caputo 1 0-0 2; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 6; Ceasar Allen 9 3-4 21; Colton Loreman 3 5-6 12. Totals 16 8-10 44.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Wagner.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Dylan Birdsong, Dom Savidge, Jace Brandt, Eric Baker.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 20 15 14 12 — 61
Milton 12 8 14 10 — 44
JV: Milton, 61-51. High scorers, Milt, Gainer, 14; CC, Welkom, 17.