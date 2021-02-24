MILLVILLE — Isaiah Valentine scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the first half as Mifflinburg dominated the opening half on the way to a 70-37 win over Millville in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday night.
Jake Young scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for the Wildcats (14-2).
In the first quarter, Young scored 10 points, and Valentine had eight as Mifflinburg jumped out to a 23-9 lead. Valentine had 12 second-quarter points, Young had nine, and the Wildcats had a 21-6 advantage in the period to take a 44-15 lead into halftime.
Mifflinburg 70, Millville 37
Mifflinburg (14-2) 70
Gabe Yoder 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Valentine 8 11-13 32, Jarret Foster 0 1-2 1, Eli Troutman 0 2-2 2, Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 3, Chuck Reader 0 1-2 1, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Jake Young 8 6-8 24. Totals 20 21-27 70.
3-point goals: Valentine 5, Young 2, G. Yoder, Reigel.
Did not score: Dan Walter, Cannon Griffith, Ethan Bomgardner, Zeb Hufnagle, Zach Wertman, Ben Horning.
Millville 37
Blake Evans 3 0-2 8, Cameron Laubach 3 1-2 9, Dylan Klinger 2 1-2 6, Mason Huff 2 0-0 4, Patrick Stefan 3 1-2 7, Landon Evans 1 1-1 3. Totals 14 4-9 37.
3-point goals: B. Evans 2, Laubach 2, Klinger.
Did not score: Trevor Pickard, Rhett Mowery, Hayden Weaver, Hunter Weaver, Micah Savidge, Ian Ludwig, Nick Arnold, Addison Lawton.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 23 21 13 13 — 70
Millville 9 6 17 5 — 37
n Shamokin 53,
Selinsgrove 35
COAL TOWNSHIP — Cayan Lee had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indians jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter on their way to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win over the Seals.
Colin Seedor added 11 points for Shamokin (6-9 overall, 4-7 HAC-I). Spencer George scored nine of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Seals (1-10, 0-9).
Shamokin 53, Selinsgrove 35
Selinsgrove (1-10) 35
Isaiah Ulrich 3 0-2 7, Ryan Reich 2 2-5 6, Theo Feiler 0 2-2 2, Randy Richter 2 0-0 4, Spencer George 4 2-5 11, Joey Hoover 1 0-0 2, Nate Hackenberger 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 6-14 35.
3-point goals: Ulrich, George, Hackenberger.
Did not score: Blake Haddon, Ethan Harris, Cameron Fogarty, Gabe Paulhamus.
Shamokin (6-9) 53
Cayan Lee 5 4-10 14, Aaron Frasch 2 0-0 4, Cameron Annis 2 1-2 5, Colin Seedor 4 2-2 11, Brent Reed 2 0-0 5, Dom Michaels 4 0-0 9, JJ Leiby 1 0-0 2, Connor Mattern 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 7-14 53.
3-point goals: Seedor, Reed, Michaels, Mattern.
Did not score: Caydin Bowers, Joey Tarr, Jason Alderson, Mitchell Knowles, Wisdom Artis-Jones, Korbin Kramer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 4 9 4 18 — 35
Shamokin 18 8 12 15 — 53
n Warrior Run 63,
Line Mountain 48
TURBOTVILLE — Ethan Hartman scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter to lead the Defenders to the nonleague victory.
Logan Confer, Gabe Hogan and AJ Beiber each chipped in nine points for Warrior Run (7-7), avenging an earlier loss to the Eagles.
Caden Lahr had a career-high 22 points to lead the Eagles (4-12).
Warrior Run 63, Line Mountain 48
Line Mountain (4-12) 48
Nick Snyder 3 0-1 8; Riley Young 4 0-2 9; Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 5; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Caden Lahr 7 7-9 22. Totals 18 7-12 48.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, Young, Fritchey.
Did not score: Brody Buriak, Brady Bingaman, Theron Wagner, Maverick Bradigan, Evan Swinehart, Nathan Tice, Nick Williams.
Warrior Run (7-7) 63
Logan Confer 3 1-2 9; Gabe Hogan 3 2-4 9; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-0 7; Ethan Hartman 11 2-4 25; Nathan Axtman 0 1-2 1; Ryan Newton 0 1-2 1; AJ Beiber 4 1-1 9. Totals 25 8-15 63.
3-point goals: Confer 2, Hogan, Pentycofe, Hartman.
Did not score: Carter Marr, Mason Hulsizer.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 18 10 9 9 — 48
Warrior Run 13 24 11 15 — 63
n Southern Columbia 57,
Lourdes Regional 50
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Tigers limited the Red Raiders to just two field goals in the second quarter, the difference in the nonleague game.
Michael Zsido scored 19 points, and Braeden Wisloski added 12 points for Southern Columbia (9-7).
Tyler Novak scored 13 points, and Hunter Reed chipped in 12 points for Lourdes Regional (8-11).
Southern Columbia 57,
Lourdes Regional 50
Southern Columbia (9-7) 57
Conner Gallagher 5 1-3 11; Michael Zsido 8 0-0 19; Jake Toczylousky 0 0-2 0; Brian Britton 3 0-0 6; Tyler Arnold 1 1-3 3; Bradedon Wisloski 4 4-5 12; Matt Masala 2 1-1 5; Issac Carter 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 8-16 57.
3-point goals: Zsido 3.
Did not score: Kaiden Carl, Liam Klebon, Thomas Zeimba.
Lourdes Regional (8-11) 50
Shaun Potter 1 0-0 3; Casen Sandri 3 3-4 9; Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 5 1-2 13; Michael Keer 3 1-2 7; Hunter Reed 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Novak 2, Potter.
Did not score: Alex Hughes, Chris Fuedale, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 18 12 12 15 — 57
Lourdes Regional 17 6 12 15 — 50
n East Juniata 48,
Newport 39
NEWPORT — Tanner Barth scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers pull away for the Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata (7-9 overall, 6-5 TVL) led by three after three quarters, and outscored the Buffaloes 16-10 over the final eight minutes. Wayne Dressler scored six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Owen Dressler also reached double figures for the Tigers with 11 points.
Daniel Bellis scored a game-high 19 points for the Buffaloes (4-12, 4-11).
East Juniata 48, Newport 39
East Juniata (7-9) 48
Gannon Ryan 1 2-3 5, Tanner Barth 5 4-7 15, Owen Dressler 3 2-2 11, Brody Powell 0 3-4 3, Wayne Dressler 6 1-2 14. 15 12-18 48.
3-point goals: O. Dressler 3, Ryan, Barth, W. Dressler.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Clark Ritzman, Dylan Wagner, Rowan Smith.
Newport (4-12) 39
Reich 1 0-0 2, D. Bellis 6 5-6 19, Stutts 1 0-0 2, Lawler 3 0-0 9, Sanders 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 7-8 39.
3-point goals: Lawler 3, Bellis 2, Sanders.
Did not score: J. Bellis, Bates, Goerman.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 8 13 11 16 — 48
Newport 11 7 11 10 — 39
n Millersburg 69, Halifax 42
HALIFAX — Devyn Kintzer recorded a triple-double, Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 24 points, and the Indians dominated the second half to grab the TVL win.
Millersburg (13-3, 9-2 TVL) led by two at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 38-13 after halftime. Kintzer finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
Tate Etzweiler (12 points) and Kyle Casner (10) also scored in double figures for the Indians.
Millersburg 69, Halifax 42
Millersburg (13-3) 69
Christian Bingaman 9 6-8 24, Devyn Kintzer 6 6-9 18, Kyle Casner 4 0-0 10, Mason Engle 1 0-0 2, Nate Dohrman 1 1-2 3, Tate Etzweiler 5 2-2 12. Totals 26 15-21 69.
3-point goals: Casner 2.
Did not score: Dillon Gray, Isaiah Dyer, Nick Lepone, Hayden Bixler.
Halifax 42
Judah Miller 4 6-10 15, Zane Cassell 2 0-1 4, Colby Enders 3 0-1 7, Spencer Enders 2 0-0 6, Nick Maulfair 2 1-4 5, Brody Stoneroad 1 0-0 3, Carson Buffington 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-16 42.
3-point goals: S. Enders 2, Miller, C. Enders, Stoneroad.
Did not score: Quinn Masser.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 15 16 14 24 — 69
Halifax 12 17 7 6 — 42
n Northumberland Chr. 57,
Belleville Mennonite 31
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors jumped out to a 33-15 halftime lead on their way to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
David King scored 18 points, Cole Knauss added 16, and Northumberland Christian (14-6) finished the regular season unbeaten in ACAA play.
Northumberland Christian 57,
Belleville Mennonite 31
Belleville Mennonite (1-6) 31
Mitchell Kauffman 5 0-2 11, Chris Stoltzfus 1 0-0 3, Aiden Reed 2 1-2 6, Quinn Renno 4 2-2 11. Totals 12 3-6 31.
3-point goals: Kauffman, Stoltzfus, Reed, Renno.
Did not score: Gavin Parks, Cole Lauver, Evan Crosson, Colton Sunderland, Dreyson Weaver.
Northumberland Chr. (14-6) 57
Josh King 1 0-0 3, David King 7 0-0 18, Luke Snyder 4 0-1 8, Cole Knauss 7 0-0 16, Henry McElroy 3 2-2 9, Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 3-5 57.
3-point goals: D. King 4, Knauss 2, J. King, McElroy.
Did not score: Donnie Rager, Sam Garvin, Ian Anderson, Micah Moyer.
Score by quarters
Belleville 8 7 8 8 — 31
Norry Christian 14 19 22 2 — 57
n Bloomsburg 47, Milton 36
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg used a balanced scoring attack to knock off Milton in HAC-II action.
Madden Locke scored 10 poins to lead the Panthers (11-5 overall, 8-4 HAC-II), while Nasir Heard, Jack Howell and Adam McGinley each chipped in nine points.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey had 12 points to lead Milton (5-14, 4-8).
Bloomsburg 47, Milton 36
Milton (5-14) 36
Austin Gainer 3 0-0 7; Xzavier Minium 1 3-5 5; Carter Lilley 1 1-2 3; Jose Oyola 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 2 1-3 5; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 4-6 12. Totals 13 9-16 36.
3-point goals: Gainer.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Dale Mitchell.
Bloomsburg (11-5) 47
Dan Guzevich 1 2-2 4; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6; Madden Locke 3 3-4 10; Nasir Heard 4 1-2 9; Jack Howell 4 1-5 9; Adam McGinley 2 5-8 9. Totals 16 12-21 47.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, Locke.
Did not score: Rae Grant, Chase Morris.
Score by quarters
Milton 6 14 8 8 — 36
Bloomsburg 16 6 13 12 — 47