MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 28 points, adding five rebounds and five assists, to lead Mifflinburg to a 62-41 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Friday night.
Jake Young scored seven of his 11 points in the second half for Mifflinburg.
Tristan Gallick had 11 points and Cayden Hess chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Mifflinburg 62, Jersey Shore 41
Jersey Shore (0-1) 41
Damian Williams 3 0-2 6; Cayden Hess 3 4-5 10; Tristan Gallick 4 2-2 11; Logan Bailey 2 0-0 4; Branden Wheary 1 0-0 2; Damon McAlister 2 0-2 4; Aaron Best 1 2-6 4; Shawn Breon 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 8-18 41.
3-point goals: Gallick.
Did not score: Colton Embeck, Kaimen West.
Mifflinburg (1-0) 62
Gabe Yoder 2 0-2 6; Isaiah Valentine 11 3-4 28; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 4; Jake Young 5 1-2 11; Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 9; Zach Wertman 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-8 62.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Reigel 3, Yoder 2.
Did not score: Jarrett Foster, Eli Troutman, Chuck Reader, Ethan Bomgarder, Zach Hufnagle.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 8 6 12 15 — 41
Mifflinburg 15 16 17 14 — 62
n Mount Calvary 79,
Northumberland Christian 53
ELIZABETHTOWN — Freshman Avery Kopcha scored 18 points, and the Chargers used a hot start to knock off Northumblerland Christian at the Mount Calvary Tip-Off Tournament.
The Chargers (1-0) knocked down 13 3-pointers in the game. Mount Calvary (1-0) scored 28 points in the opening quarter take an early 15-lead on the Warriors.
Luke Snyder led Northumberland Christian with 16 points and David King added 15 points.
Mount Calvary 79,
Northumberland Christian 53
Northumbelrand Christian (0-1) 53
Josh King 1 0-0 2; David King 4 4-7 15; Luke Snyder 7 2-3 16; Cole Knauss 2 1-2 6; Henry McElroy 2 1-3 6; Justin Ross 2 4-5 8. Totals 18 12-20 53.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Knauss, McElroy.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Alec Phillips.
Mount Calvary (1-0) 79
Noah Butler 4 0-0 11; Aiden Masters 6 1-4 16; Branden Esbenshade 0 0-2 0; Avery Kopcha 7 0-0 18; Brent Taylor 2 0-0 5; Wyatt Lamb 1 1-1 4; Hunter Stuart 6 0-0 12; Reagan Mummua 1 0-0 2; Talon Uselton 1 0-0 2; Evan Dumaine 3 2-4 8. Totals 31 4-12 79.
3-point goals: Kopcha 4, Butler 3, Master 2, Taylor, Lamb.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 13 13 19 8 — 53
Mount Calvary 28 17 13 21 — 79