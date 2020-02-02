SUNBURY — Isaiah Valentine scored a career-high 38 points, and Mifflinburg won for fourth time in five games, beating Shikellamy 77-49 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Saturday afternoon.
Dante Colon and Jake Young each chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats (6-11 overall, 4-5 HAC-I).
Davis Marshall scored 18 points to lead the Braves (7-12, 3-8).
Mifflinburg 77, Shikellamy 49
Mifflinburg (6-11) 77
Carter Breed 0 2-2 2; Dante Colon 3 5-6 13; Dylan Doebler 1 1-2 3; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 3; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Isaiah Valentine 14 6-7 38; Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 2; Jake Young 5 3-4 13. Totals 26 17-23 77.
3-point goals: Valentine 4, Colon 2, Griffith, Kline.
Did not score: Jarrett Foster, Rylee Stahl, Zach Wertman, Lane Yoder.
Shikellamy (7-12) 49
Chad Blasus 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 4 1-2 9; Brayden Long 3 1-2 7; Nate Luciano 1 3-8 6; Davis Marshall 8 1-2 18; Nate Minnier 1 0-0 2; Dylan Stevens 0 2-2 2; Collin Zechman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-18 49.
3-point goals: Luciano, Marshall.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, John Piefer, Jarod VanKirk.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 20 22 22 13 — 77
Shikellamy 12 9 18 10 — 49
JV: Mifflinburg, 54-50. High scorers, Miff, Foster, 12; Shik, Deitrich, 25.
n Hughesville 68,
Mount Carmel 60
HUGHESVILLE — Blake Sherwood scored 19 points, and the Spartans prevented the Red Tornadoes from clinching the outright HAC-III title.
Clayton Poust added 16 points, and Dylan Beiber had 12 points off the bench for Hughesville (15-4 overall, 6-3 HAC-III).
Tommy Reisinger led the Red Tornadoes (16-5, 8-1) with 21 points.
Hughesville 68, Mount Carmel 60
Mount Carmel (16-5) 60
Mike Balichik 3 3-6 9; Garrett Timco 2 0-0 5; Brock Evert 1 2-2 4; Nate Long 1 0-1 2; Dylan Pupo 5 0-1 11; Tommy Reisinger 9 1-4 21; Jeremiah Renno 1 0-0 3; Damen Milewski 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 6-14 60.
3-point goals: Reisinger 2, Timco, Pupo, Renno, Milewski.
Did not score: Matt Scicchitano, Nick Nestico.
Hughesville (15-4) 68
Clayton Poust 4 6-10 16; Blake Sherwood 6 6-7 19; Nick Trevouledos 2 0-0 4; Justus Leighow 2 0-1 4; Steele Evangelista 2 4-6 9; Ethan Snyder 1 0-0 2; Garrett Boyer 1 0-0 2; Dylan Beiber 5 0-0 12. Totals 23 16-24 68.
3-point goals: Poust 2, Beiber 2, Sherwood, Evangelista.
Did not score: Carter Cowburn.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 14 12 14 20 — 60
Hughesville 13 20 20 15 — 68
n Lewisburg 74, Milton 58
LEWISBURG — Forest Zelechoski and Cam Michaels each notched career highs in points as the Green Dragons rolled to the HAC-II win.
Zelechoski, a sophomore, scored 17, while Michaels, a freshman, chipped in 16 points. Senior Dante Sims also had a career-high for Lewisburg (14-5 overall, 6-3 HAC-II) with 13 points.
Ceasar Allen also had a career-high for the Black Panthers (2-16, 2-6) with 30 points.
Lewisburg 74, Milton 58
Milton (2-16) 58
Dylan Birdsong 1 0-0 3; Kenley Caputo 2 3-7 7; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 1 0-0 3; Ceasar Allen 11 6-9 30; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 4; Eric Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 9-16 58.
3-point goals: Allen 2, Birdsong, Minium, Savidge.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Ethan Rowe, Kyle Wagner, Carter Lilley, Luke DeLong, Jamir Wilt, Ashton Krall.
Lewisburg (14-5) 74
Dante Sims 5 3-4 13; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 5 5-5 16; Kaden Weuderman 1 0-0 2; Brett Herman 2 0-0 6; Ben Liscum 4 1-2 9; Nick Shedleski 3 0-0 7; Forest Zelechoski 6 4-5 17; Peter Lantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-16 74.
3-point goals: Herman 2, Michaels, Shedleski, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Ben Blough.
Score by quarters
Milton 15 13 14 16 — 58
Lewisburg 18 20 22 14 — 74
n Millersburg 77,
East Juniata 52
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 30 points — the junior’s fifth 30-point game of the season — to lead the Indians to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Tate Etzweiler added 16 points for Millersburg (16-5 overall, 12-3 TVL), which won its seventh game in a row.
Billy Dressler had 14 points and Xavier Clement added 12 for the Tigers (6-12, 5-9).
Millersburg 77, East Juniata 52
East Juniata (6-12) 52
Tanner Barth 2 0-0 4; Xavier Clement 5 2-2 12; Jake Brackbill 2 2-4 6; Evan Reichenbach 2 4-4 8; Brody Powell 1 2-3 4; Billy Dressler 3 8-8 14; Andrew Hunter 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 20-23 52.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Rowan Smith, Carter Freed.
Millersburg (16-5) 77
Christian Bingaman 10 6-7 30; Devyn Kintzer 4 1-2 9; Brant Bingaman 3 0-0 6; Kyle Casner 1 2-3 5; Jonathan Snyder 2 2-2 6; Aiden Harman 2 1-2 5; Tate Etzweiler 7 0-0 16. Totals 29 12-15 77.
3-point goals: Bingaman 4, Etzweiler 2, Casner.
Did not score: Issiah Dyer, Mason Engle, Hayden Bixler, Nate Dohrman, Lukas Zimmerman.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 6 17 15 14 — 52
Millersburg 22 25 15 15 — 77
n Central Mountain 50,
Selinsgrove 49
MILL HALL — The Wildcats knocked down five 3-pointers, exploded for 27 third-quarter points, and held on for the HAC-I victory.
Ujjvall Adroja and Trevor Adair each knocked down two 3-pointers, while Conner Soo scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the third as Central Mountain (5-13 overall, 4-7 HAC-I) turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a three-point advantage.
Brett Foor scored 16 points, and Ivan DeJesus added 14 points for the Seals (4-14, 0-10).
Central Mountain 50,
Selinsgrove 49
Selinsgrove (4-14) 49
Brett Foor 6 2-3 16; Ben Heim 2 0-0 4; Ethan Harris 1 1-2 3; Ryan Reich 0 4-6 4; Dylan DeFazio 2 0-0 4; Jaron Clark 0 4-5 4; Ivan DeJesus 5 2-5 14. Totals 16 13-21 49.
3-point goals: Foor 2, DeJesus 2.
Did not score: Isaiah Ulrich, Randy Richter.
Central Mountain (5-13) 50
Ujjvall Adroja 3 1-3 9; Nick Long 1 0-0 2; Cayden McCloskey 1 0-0 2; Jack Hanna 0 1-2 1; Trevor Adair 3 2-4 10; Conner Soo 4 6-10 15; Zane Probst 3 4-8 10; Ethan Baker 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 15-29 50.
3-point goals: Adroja 2, Adair 2, Soo.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 9 11 14 15 — 49
Central Mountain 4 12 27 11 — 50
n Montoursville 71,
Midd-West 38
MIDD-WEST — Hunter Shearer knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points to lead four Warriors in double figures.
Jake Simms had 11 points, while Peyton Mussina and Zach Mallery each chipped in 10 points for Montoursville (12-4 overall, 5-4 HAC-II).
Braedon Reid had a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs (6-12, 0-9).
Montoursville 71, Midd-West 38
Montoursville (12-4) 71
Brandon Good 3 1-1 7; Dillon Young 3 2-4 8; Josh Burger 0 2-2 2; Peyton Mussina 4 0-0 10; Henry Jones 0 0-2 0; Zach Mallery 3 2-3 10; Jake Simms 4 2-2 11; Hunter Shearer 5 0-0 15; Luke Reeder 3 1-2 8. Totals 25 10-6 71.
3-point goals: Shearer 5, Mussina 2, Mallery 2, Simms.
Did not score: Noah Kutney.
Midd-West (6-12) 38
Braedon Reid 7 0-0 19; Hunter Wolfley 10-0 2; Riley Lantz 0 3-5 3; Griffen Paige 2 0-0 5; Stefan Leitzel 3 0-0 6; Andrew Oldt 1 0-0 2; Isaac Hummel 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 4-7 38.
3-point goals: Reid 5, Paige.
Did not score: Cordell Hostetler, Carter Knepp.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 14 21 13 23 — 71
Midd-West 5 12 9 12 — 38