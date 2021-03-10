MIFFLINBURG — Maybe it was closer than they wanted, but the Mifflinburg boys couldn't have asked for a better way to close the season at their home gym Tuesday night.
Senior standout Isaiah Valentine scored his 1,000th-career point, and, more importantly, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the District 4 Class 4A championship game, knocking down 13 of 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter of a 70-64 victory over Montoursville.
“It’s been our goal to give ourselves a chance in Williamsport,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “The guys have really been digging in. This team has got such great character. We’ve gotten bigger and stronger throughout the season, and I’m proud of them. We’re giving ourselves a chance.”
The Wildcats (17-2) will face top-seeded Danville (15-1) at 7:30 p.m Saturday at Williamsport High School. Danville won the only meeting between the schools on Jan. 20, 51-49.
Valentine needed eight points to reach the career milestone, and he got it on a driving layup with a minute left in the first half. He became the 18th-player in Mifflinburg history to score 1,000 points.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Valentine “Not really playing my freshman year, getting hurt for over half the season last year, COVID messing up this season, I really had to fight for this, but my teammates had my back and helped me get this.”
Roupp added: “He’s earned this just as much as everybody else. He lost 10 games last year to injury and five this year to COVID. All the odds were against him, and he put up big numbers. He’s going to be in the rafters now, and I’m really proud of him.”
Mifflinburg got off to a quick start, leading by 10 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors began to climb back into the game behind their 3-point shooting.
The Warriors (15-5) went a 9-0 run to start the third quarter as Josh Burger, Peyton Mussina and Dillon Young each knocked down 3-pointers for a three-point lead. The Warriors knocked down eight of their 11 3-pointers in the second half.
“They were draining 3s,” Roupp said. “They set a lot of screens for (Young and Mussina) and we weren’t getting through the screens very well. We finally said we needed to fight through those screens and contest, and we had to get some rebounds. When push came to shove at the end of the game, we were able to do those things.”
The Wildcats went cold from the floor in the third quarter, shooting just 3-of-14, but foul trouble hurt Montoursville. Mifflinburg took advantage, playing keep-away and making the Warriors foul to put them at the line.
Mifflinburg attempted 16 free throws in the fourth quarter of the game and made 13. In the game as a whole, Mifflinburg converted 23 of 28 free throws.
“I don’t know if we missed any foul shots in the clutch tonight,” said Valentine. “That’s all coach. He’s been having us do foul shots every day toward the end of practice.”
“We stress it every day,” added Roupp. “We crunch numbers every time. We count every time we shoot foul shots, and it means something to these guys. We’re shooting with great confidence right now. All the credit to the guys; they’re the ones putting it in the hoop.”
Valentine and Jake Young each finished with a double-double. Valentine had 32 points and 11 rebounds, while Young added 14 points and 10 boards. Cannon Griffith also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Mussina totaled 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Young had a team-high 24 points.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
MIFFLINBURG 70, MONTOURSVILLE 64
Montoursville (15-5) 64
Dillon Young 9 2-4 24, Peyton Mussina 5 2-2 16, Josh Burger 3 1-2 10, Landon Reeder 4 0-0 8, Nolan Kutney 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Fenner 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-8 64.
3-point goals: Young 4, Mussina 4, Burger 3.
Did not score: Luke Ebbert, Heath Jones.
Mifflinburg (17-2) 70
Isaiah Valentine 10 9-10 32, Jake Young 4 6-8 14, Cannon Griffith 3 3-4 10, Gabe Yoder 1 4-4 7, Zach Wertman 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 23-28 70.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Yoder, Griffith.
Did not score: Tyler Reigel, Lane Yoder.
Score by quarter
Montoursville`9`18`15`22 — 64
Mifflinburg`17`16`13`24 – 70