The Daily Item
MILL HALL — Isaiah Valentine scored at least 20 points in each half to power Mifflinburg past Central Mountain 71-64 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball game Wednesday.
Valentine’s 43-point effort featured five 3-pointers and 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line. He had 23 in the first half to help stake the Wildcats to a 37-34 halftime lead. Valentine finished one off the school record of 44 set by Bill Kline in 1985.
Gabe Yoder added 13 points in the win, all but three in the first half.
Mifflinburg 71,
Central Mountain 64
Mifflinburg 71
Gabe Yoder 5 0-0 13, Isaiah Valentine 15 8-9 43, Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 4, Jake Young 1 4-8 6, Zach Wertman 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 14-21 71.
3-point goals: Valentine 5, Yoder 3, Griffith.
Did not score: Tyler Reigel, Lane Yoder.
Central Mountain 64
J. Hanna 8 3-7 20, B. Gerlach 1 0-0 2, C. McCloskey 2 2-2 8, A. Major 3 0-0 6, T. Adair 8 4-4 20, A. Probst 2 2-2 8. Totals 24 11-15 64.
3-point goals: McCloskey 2, Probst 2, Hanna.
Did not score: R. Pentz, N. Long.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 20 17 18 16 — 71
Central Mountain 13 21 14 16 — 64
JV score: Mifflinburg 67-52. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Tyler Reigel 19.
n Southern Columbia 67,
Mahanoy Area 66
MAHANOY CITY — A night after a 20-point loss to Shikellamy, the Tigers looked to be in for another tough loss, trailing the Golden Bears by 20, entering the final period.
However, Mahanoy Area didn’t hit a field goal in the fourth quarter, and shot just 6-of-14 from the charity striple as Southern Columbia rallied.
Braedon Wisloski scored 19 points, while Liam Klebon added 15 points for the Tigers (7-6).
Tyler Sylva had 18 points for Mahanoy Area (1-14).
Southern Columbia 67,
Mahanoy Area 66
Mahanoy Area (1-14) 66
Tyler Sylva 6 4-8 18; Josh Ramos 3 1-3 9; Ben Manley 8 0-4 16; Kadin Styka 1 4-4 6; Colm McGroarty 6 2-3 17. Totals 24 11-22 66.
3-point goals: McGroarty 3, Sylva 2, Manley 2.
Did not score: Chris Cuff, Joey Maranka.
Southern Columbia (7-6) 67
Kaiden Carl 1 0-0 2; Liam Klebon 5 2-4 15; Connor Gallagher 1 1-1 3; Michael Zsido 4 0-0 9; Jake Toczylousky 0 1-2 1; Brian Britton 5 0-0 12; Trey Wetzel 1 0-0 3; Tyler Arnold 1 1-2 3; Braedon Wisloski 6 5-6 19. Totals 24 10-15 67.
3-point goals: Klebon 3, Britton 2, Wisloski 2, Zsido, Wetzel.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba, Isaac Carter.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 30 17 13 6 — 66
Southern Col. 21 12 7 26 — 67
n Milton 69,
Midd-West 67, OT
MILTON – Carter Lilley scored 21 points, including four in overtime, as the Black Panthers picked up the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Jace Brandt scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as Milton (5-11 overall, 4-6 HAC-II) rallied from a nine-point deficit.
Braedon Reid scored 15 points to lead five Midd-West (5-8, 2-8) players in double figures.
Milton 69, Midd-West 67, OT
Midd-West (5-8) 67
Eli Swan 0 2-4 2; Braedon Reid 7 0-0 15; Hunter Wolfley 5 0-3 10; Griffen Paige 3 2-2 11; Stefan Leitzel 6 1-2 13; Cole Shutt 2 0-0 4; Chris Fisher 5 0-3 12. Totals 28 5-14 67.
3-point goals: Paige 3, Fisher 2, Reid.
Did not score: none.
Milton (5-11) 69
Austin Gainer 4 1-2 11; Xzaiver Minium 3 2-2 9; Carter Lilley 7 7-8 21; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Jace Brandt 8 3-6 22; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 15-21 69.
3-point goals: Brandt 3, Gainer 2, Minium.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Ashton Krall, Jose Oyola.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 15 18 14 12 8 — 67
Milton 15 15 9 20 10 — 69
n Line Mountain 60,
Newport 44
NEWPORT — Riley Young had 16 of his 28 points in the first half as the Eagles avenged an earlier TVL loss to the Buffaloes.
Caden Lahr chipped in 14 points for Line Mountain (3-10 overall, 2-5 TVL).
Daniel Bellis had 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (3-11, 3-10).
Line Mountain 60, Newport 44
Line Mountain (3-10) 60
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2; Riley Young 13 2-4 28; Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 5; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2; Brady Bingaman 0 1-2 1; Maverick Bradigan 4 0-1 8; Caden Lahr 6 2-5 14; Mack Keim 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 5-14 60.
3-point goals: Fritchey.
Did not score: Nathan Tice, Chase Shutt.
Newport (3-11) 44
Adam Reich 0 0-1 0; Daniel Bellis 8 0-1 17; Nicholas Coletta 3 2-6 9; Ethan Stutts 2 3-5 8; Eric Lawler 1 0-0 3; Joshua Bellis 0 0-2 0; Tyler Sanders 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 5-15 44.
3-point goals: D. Bellis, Coletta, Stutts, Lawler, Sanders.
Did not score: Matthew Bates, Hunter Goerman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 16 16 17 11 — 60
Newport 11 11 15 7 — 44
n Millersburg 61,
East Juniata 49
MCALISTERVILLE — Christian Bingaman scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as Millersburg pulled away to a Tri-Valley League win.
The Indians led 32-26 at halftime with Devyn Kintzer scoring 10 of his 17 points. Tate Etzweiler added nine points in the win.
Tanner Barth and Wayne Dressler each scored 18 points to lead the Tigers.
Millersburg 61, East Juniata 49
Millersburg 61
Christian Bingaman 6 5-6 19, Devyn Kintzer 7 3-6 17, A. Gray 2 0-1 5, Kyle Casner 2 0-0 5, I. Dyer 3 0-0 6, Tate Etzweiler 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 9-15 61.
3-point goals: Bingaman 2, Casner, Gray.
Did not score: N. Dohrman.
East Juniata 49
T. Barth 6 4-6 19, O. Dressler 1 0-0 3, B. Powell 0 5-6 5, D. Wagner 1 0-1 2, W. Dressler 8 2-3 18, R. Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-18 49.
3-point goals: Barth 3, O. Dressler.
Did not score: G. Ryan, E. Roe, C. Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 22 0 16 13 — 61
East Juniata 16 10 6 17 — 49