MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine’s hot start left Jersey Shore’s upset hopes up in smoke on Friday night in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals.
Valentine scored 11 of his game-high 34 points in the opening stanza as the Wildcats rolled to a 75-49 homecourt win over the Bulldogs.
“We’ve gotten off to some slow starts over the course of the season, and we’ve kind of let teams hang around.” said Valentine. “We fought through that tonight and overall played great.”
Mifflinburg (16-2) will host Montoursville (15-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semfinals. The Wildcats beat the Warriors, 68-63, in double overtime on Jan. 16. Jersey Shore wraps up its season at 7-14 bookended by losses at Mifflinburg.
“He’s a bugger for other teams to defend.” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “Even if you put a guy on him and try to not let him get the ball, he’s good enough to get himself free and use his teammates. He’s a quadruple threat. He can take it to the rim; he can post you up; he can hit 3s; and he can pass the ball. He may have scored 34 points tonight, but he is not the type of player that goes out there and it’s all about him. He finds his teammates, and his teammates are always ready for it.”
Mifflinburg led by five late in the first quarter when Gabe Yoder nailed a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats an 18-10. Yoder finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
In the second quarter, Jersey Shore shifted to a more physical style of defense in hopes to slow down the potent Mifflinburg offense. D.J. Steinbacher came off the bench to guard Valentine, but the Wildcats were 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Trailing 38-20 to start the second half, the Bulldogs hit a trio of 3-pointers to get back into the game, but their defense never found an answer for Mifflinburg.
Valentine answered two of the Jersey Shore 3s with long-distance shots of his own while posting another big quarter for the home team. In all he hit a game-high four 3-point field goals on the night.
In the fourth quarter, Mifflinburg put the game away with a pair of treys from Jake Young and good free throw shooting once again. Mifflinburg went 5-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and 16-for-20 for the game.
“Overall, this was a great game for us,” Roupp said. “We held a lead all game, but we showed some flaws. We were a little impatient on offense; we forced some passes; we committed some not-so-great fouls. But we turned it around in the third quarter. The kids just stepped on it, and we got it rolling.”
In addition to Valentine and Yoder, Young also finished in double figures with 14 for the Wildcats. Zack Wertman chipped in nine rebounds, while Cannon Griffith had five assists.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
MIFFLINBURG 75,
JERSEY SHORE 49
Jersey Shore (7-14) 49
Tristan Gallick 4 3-6 14, Damian McAlister 5 0-0 13, Cayden Hess 3 2-3 8, Damien Williams 3 0-1 6, Cam Embick 1 0-0 3, Spencer Brion 1 0-0 3, Owen Bloom 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 49.
3-point goals: Gallick 3, McAlister 3, Embick, Brion.
Did not score: Logan Baily, Brandon Wheary, DJ Steinbacher, Kyle Mundrick, Derrick High, Ryan Willits.
Mifflinburg (16-2) 75
Isaiah Valentine 12 6-8 34, Jake Young 5 2-2 14, Gabe Yoder 2 5-6 10, Cannon Griffith 2 2-2 6, Lane Yoder 3 0-1 6, Tyler Reigel 1 1-1 3, Ben Hornig 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-20 75.
3-point goals: Valentine 4, Young 2, G. Yoder.
Did not score: Zack Wertman, Jarret Foster, Eli Troutman.
Score by quarter
Jersey Shore 10 10 18 11 — 49
Mifflinburg 18 20 16 21 – 75