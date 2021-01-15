MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine and Jake Young both had double-doubles Thursday night to lead Mifflinburg to its fifth straight win to open the season.
The Wildcats defeated Shamokin 62-37 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball
Valentine finished with a game-high 21 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also added five assists. Young recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds in the game.
Valentine drained a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt to give the Wildcats an early lead. Valentine outscored the Indians by himself in the opening frame, as he scored nine of his team’s 11 first-quarter points. Mifflinburg led 11-7 after the first quarter.
“We knew what Shamokin’s game plan would be, and we knew what ours would have to be,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. “Shamokin likes to get the game moving at a fast pace and really high-scoring. We wanted to control the pace, and we wanted to defend. We did a really good job at that holding them to 28 points with three minutes left in the game.”
Sporting a 27-15 halftime lead, the Wildcats came out strong in the third quarter to essentially put the game away. This time it was Young leading the offensive charge, as he netted 10 third-quarter points.
“We knew coming out of halftime they were going to try to be aggressive which led to us getting some steals,” said Young. “We just kept running our offense, and my teammates kept finding me open. It was just good team basketball in the second half.”
Once again in the second half, the Wildcats used strong defense to pull away. Mifflinburg limited Shamokin to just 11 points in each of the final two quarters.
Rebounds were a big story in the game, as the Wildcats outrebounded the Indians 37-24. Second- and third-chance points were key to Mifflinburg outscoring Shamokin 25-11 in the third quarter.
“We knew if Shamokin was going to come down and fire up a shot, we had to defend it and we had to only allow one shot,” said Roupp. “Zach Wertman did a great job down low tonight both defensively and on the offensive side.”
Wertman notched eight rebounds for the Wildcats in the win.
“I attribute this win to extremely good team basketball,” said Roupp. “I don’t know what our assist to turnover ratio was, but we passed the ball with great success. We played great team basketball tonight. The guys made some really great passes.”
Aaron Frasch led the Indians (1-1) with 10 points. Canyon Lee led the team in rebounds with five, and Collin Seedor led the team with a pair of assists.
Mifflinburg’s hot start has both the players and the coaching staff excited.
“We’re confident with what we’re doing right now,” said Roupp. “There is no reason for us not to be confident. We’ve got great momentum right now, and there is nothing wrong with riding that momentum. We just can’t get overconfident. These guys are not in that spot right now. They’re having fun and that’s what it’s all about.”
Young added: “We play every game to win. We’re playing really good basketball right now. We’ve got some tough games coming up. We just have to keep playing our game.”
MIFFLINBURG 62, SHAMOKIN 37
Shamokin (1-1) 37
Aaron Frasch 4 2-3 10, Jackson Kelly 4 0-0 8, Brent Reed 3 0-0 7, Joey Tarr 3 0-0 6, Cam Annis 1 2-3 4, Canyon Lee 0 1-2 1, JJ Leiby 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 6-10 37.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Collin Seedor, Dom Michaels, Hunter Wertz.
Mifflinburg (5-0) 62
Isaiah Valentine 9 0-0 21, Jake Young 8 1-4 18, Gabe Yoder 2 2-2 7, Zack Wertman 2 2-6 6, Ethan Baumgardner 2 0-0 4, Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 3, Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 6-14 62.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, G. Yoder, Young, Reigel.
Did not score: Lane Yoder, Jarret Foster.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 7`8`11`11 — 37
Mifflinburg`11`16`25`10 — 62
JV score: Mifflinburg, 51-37.