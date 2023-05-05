ALMEDIA — After a cool, rainy week, Valley track and field athletes were eager to compete in friendlier conditions.
Friday’s third annual Blue Jay Classic at Central Columbia High School provided exactly that. Many local athletes took advantage of the warm weather by medalling in their respective events.
Shikellamy was first in both team standings, with the boys earning 130 points and the girls collecting 141 points. The Selinsgrove boys were second (91 points), followed by Central Columbia (78), Mount Carmel (69.3) and Southern Columbia (62). The host Central girls were second (104), followed by Southern Columbia (69.5), Milton (66.5) and Selinsgrove (57).
East Juniata’s Josef Book was a double-winner, taking first in both hurdling events to help the Tigers to seventh place. Book started off his day by posting a time of 14.89 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles. Book finished just 0.02 seconds ahead of Central Columbia’s Aiden Huntington.
Book followed that with another gold medal performance in the 300 intermediates. He won with a time of 39.79 seconds. Book set personal records in both events.
“It feels pretty good,” Book said. “I came in today knowing I had some really good competition, and I just knew I had to show for it and that’s exactly what I did.”
Book’s EJ teammate Logan Strawser also impressed in the distance events Friday. In the 1,600, Strawser won with a time of 4:17.31, more than 11 seconds ahead of Shikellamy’s Tim Gale. Strawser won the 3,200 by clocking a time of 9:42.86.
The Braves’ Gale still had a solid day. He won the 800 with a time of 1:57.88, and he was also on the winning legs of the 4x400 and 4x800 teams. Gale was the anchor of the Braves’ 4x800 relay team that was first in 8:10.22. Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Henry McElroy and Gale beat out Midd-West’s team that had a time of 8:13.09. The Mustangs’ relay team consisted of Anden Aitkins, Connor Stoltzfus, Wyatt Nelson and Ben Hummel.
Shikellamy’s 4x400 team won with a time of 3:29.15. The Braves crossed the finish line ahead of Mount Carmel (3:32.61). The Braves also won the 4x100 to sweep all three relays. The team of Chase Morgan, Luke Snyder, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz and Bryce Morgan received a time of 43.17. The Braves just beat out Mount Carmel (43.82) and Southern Columbia (43.86).
Morgan received another gold medal in the 100 when he crossed the finish line in 10.8 seconds. Schaffer-Neitz was right behind him at 11.15.
Jayden Packer was another first-place finisher for the Braves in the pole vault. Packer earned a mark of 14-6.
The Braves’ girls had an equally successful meet. The 4x800 relay team consisting of Elli Ronk, Eden Daku-Treas, Olivia Solomon and Bri Hennett blew out the competition with a time of 9:54.64.
The Braves girls also achieved a ton of individual success. Ronk won the 400 with a time of 1:00.6. Hennett was dominant in the distance races. First, she won the 1,600, clocking a time of 5:19. Hennett then followed that with a gold medal in the 3,200, finishing in 11:09.49. Aly Bingaman also earned gold for the Braves in the field, winning the pole vault at 9 feet.
Selinsgrove also brought home some hardware. On the girls’ side, Carly Aument received two gold medals at sprints. She won the 100 in 12.25 seconds, then followed that with a time of 25.41 seconds in the 200.
“I thought I did pretty good,” Aument said. “I was I think 0.10 off my 100 PR, and I was pretty close in the 200, too. So I was pretty happy with myself.”
Aument’s teammate, Abby Parise, also came away with a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles (46.35). Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle was second in 46.86 seconds. Parise finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.66 seconds. Central Columbia’s Ava Rebuck was the only one ahead of Parise with a time of 15.58.
For the Seals boys, Logan Rodkey won the 400 in 50.87 seconds. The Seals also had a strong performance in the throwing events with Max Maurer and Colin Melhorn going back-to-back in the shot put and the discus, respectively.
Mount Carmel’s Alyssa Reisinger won the discus with a mark of 113-10, which was a new personal record.
“It definitely feels awesome,” Reisinger said. “When you’re this late in the season, you look for PRs like that, and just to come out and get that today, it was really very exciting for me.”
Hobi Fort gave the Red Tornadoes a win in the triple jump with a mark of 41-9.
Milton also had successful meet. The girls team picked up first-place finishes from Samantha Roarty (800 meters) and Mackenzie Lopez (javelin). Xzavier Minium was the lone first-place finisher for the Black Panthers in the long jump.
Southern Columbia and Midd-West each had a girls gold medalist. Alyssa Heckman won Midd-West’s event in the triple jump with a distance of 32-11 1/2. Loren Gehret won the long jump for the Tigers at 16-5 1/2.
According to Reisinger, meets like the Blue Jay Classic are helpful in preparing for the postseason.
“All the teams that were here today, I think besides two, are in our district,” Reisinger said. “It’s definitely very much helpful to come in here today and get a win and set the tone for leagues and districts.”