GREENSBORO, N.C. — Milton’s Brant Long popped a career-best effort Friday as the Black Panthers’ rising senior tied for second place in the Emerging Elite division of the pole vault competition at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Clearing a personal-record 15 feet, 1½ inches, Long and six others wound up tied for second in the 46-man competition at North Carolina A&T University.
Long, whose previous PR (14-9) came last month when he claimed the PIAA Class AA championship, missed three times at 15-7¼.
Recent Greenwood High School graduate Mallory Kauffman, headed for Penn State in a week, finished 11th Saturday in the championship division of the discus competition at the national meet.
Kauffman, who hit a throw of 140-11 on her second attempt of the preliminary round, fouled on her other two efforts and did not reach the finals. Kauffman last June wound up 14th in the discus event with a throw of 136-6.
Kauffman last month captured the PIAA Class 2A championships in the discus (151-7) and shot put (48-3¾). The latter is the Greenwood school record.
Kauffman, who will move into a Penn State dormitory next Sunday, will throw in the championship division of the shot put today at North Carolina A&T University. Kauffman was 18th in the shot put a year ago with a heave of 43-1.