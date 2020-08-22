There is little doubt 2020 has been one of the strangest years in history. So why can’t Christmas Eve be Sunday night?
The PIAA Board of Directors voted by a 25-5 margin Friday to play fall sports in Pennsylvania, pending local school board approval. Most area school boards had already given preliminary approval.
Practices can begin Monday.
“We thought this stupid (coronavirus) would be over by now,” Shikellamy senior quarterback Drew Balestrini said Friday. “But to be able to play this year is what we’ve been waiting for, so we are all going to be so excited (for Monday morning).”
According to Shamokin Superintendent Chris Venna, the District 4 representative on the PIAA Board of Directors, schools have to report to him if they chose not to participate in a particular sport or if they don’t plan on starting practices Monday.
“We are pleased that PIAA has reached this decision and have confidence in our coaches and students as we begin the start of the season. They have been diligent in following protocols and procedures since we began voluntary workouts in late June and will continue to do so,” Lewisburg High School Principal Paula Reber said. “With the recent schedule changes and the continued collaboration of all of the PHAC (Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference) schools, safety has been at the forefront, including the mental and emotional well-being of our student-athletes.”
One of those athletes is Kara Koch. A senior field hockey player, Koch was worried she was in danger of losing her final season.
“It was a little scary for a while,” Koch said. “All I could think about is I played my last (field hockey) game, and I didn’t even know it.”
It might have been twice as tough for Balestrini and the Braves. Under new coach Jim Keiser, the Braves feel they have a chance for a breakout season, and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 put that in jeopardy.
“We were hyped when we found out. We really think we’ll have a great year,” Balestrini said. “We’ve been trying to just come to practice and work hard (through the whole summer), and hopefully it would pay off.
“Now we get that chance.”
Practices in football, field hockey, soccer and cross-country are now scheduled to start Monday. Golf competition can begin Thursday, with the first girls tennis match able to be played Aug. 31. The rest of the fall sports begin regular-season games on Sept. 11.
Football was granted a waiver for the heat acclimatization period this season. Now teams must have five consecutive days of heat acclimatization and five days of live practice before competing in a scrimmage, which could take place as early as Sept. 3. Five additional days of practice must occur before the first game of the season.
For teams that start football practices Sept. 4 — locally, that would be limited to Line Mountain and Upper Dauphin of the Midd-Penn Conference — sponsoring heat acclimatization is a school decision dictated by weather conditions. Those schools that start Sept. 4 must have 15 practices before their first game.