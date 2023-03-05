Valley basketball fans will have plenty of opportunity to see local teams close to home when the PIAA playoffs begin this week.
Six local teams play at home on Friday or Saturday to open their respective state tournaments.
While most teams play Friday or Saturday in the first round, Lewisburg's girls will kick the tournament off with a Class 4A play-in game on Tuesday night. The Green Dragons travel to Northwestern Lehigh at 7 p.m.
There are five Valley boys teams in action Friday night, including a doubleheader at Lewisburg.
At 6 p.m. Friday in Lewisburg, Northumberland Christian (18-5), the District 4 runners-up, meet District 2 champion Forest City (12-11) in a Class A game. The nightcap features host Lewisburg (16-9) against District 3 third-place finisher Littlestown (20-6) in a 4A matchup.
Also Friday night in 4A, Eastern York (18-8), the fifth-place finisher out of District 3, heads to Danville to take on the Ironmen (19-7), while Shamokin (19-8) heads to Valley View (21-5). Both games start at 7.
Mount Carmel's girls, the District 4 Class 3A champion, host District 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer (17-11) on Friday night. The Red Tornadoes (25-2) won the 2A state title in 2021 before losing in the state semifinals to Southern Columbia last year. Friday's game tips at 7 p.m.
In 2A girls on Friday, Line Mountain (13-12) hosts District 11 third-place finisher Northern Lehigh (15-11) and Millersburg, the District 3 champion at 18-7, host District 11 runner-up Tri-Valley (20-6). Both games start at 7.
Two Class A girls teams play on Saturday.
At 3 p.m., Lourdes Regional (18-7) heads to Pottsville to take on District 11 champion Nativity BVM (7-17). Later on Saturday, Meadowbrook Christian (19-2) will play its first state playoff in program history. The Lions will meet District 3 sixth-place finisher Harrisburg Academy (14-12) at 5:30 p.m., at St. John Neumann.