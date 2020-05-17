Moving right along on our list of all-decade teams comes this week’s selection of the boys soccer team.
This is the first group of selections where I didn’t have an intimate knowledge of all the players. I’ve covered a lot of soccer in my time here at the Daily Item, but the beginning part of this decade — with other job commitments — I missed a lot of afternoon sports.
I relied on the work of our former soccer writers at the paper, and the all-star teams they selected.
Not a surprise, but Lewisburg — which won two state titles in the decade — is well-represented. Seven schools have a selection to the team.
It’s also amazing how little credit our area gets for its soccer talent. Almost every player on the all-decade team and the just-missed list played in college.
The toughest position to pick might have been goalie, as both candidates set the state record for shutouts in a career. Amazingly enough, including girls soccer, three Valley goalies have owned the state shutout record this decade.
The forwards and midfielders were also tough to pick. There were plenty of stars that scored a lot of points in the area over the past 10 seasons.
Defender was pretty tough to select. Without a lot of scoring numbers, I really had to rely on league all-star teams and selections to our all-star team almost exclusively.