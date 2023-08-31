It should be difficult for Valley cross-country teams to repeat their accomplishments from last fall, but there is enough firepower returning across boys’ and girls’ teams to possibly pull it off.
Remember, last year Danville’s boys and girls finished second at states, the Ironmen boys led by individual state champion Rory Lieberman. The boys tied with Lewisburg for second at states — the Ironmen got the runner-up trophy on the strength of its sixth runner — while Lewisburg’s girls finished eighth.
Individually, five girls that finished in the top 50 at states return — including district champions Katie Moncavage of Southern Columbia and Lewisburg’s Baylee Espinosa. On the boys’ side, Danville and Lewisburg both return three runners from teams that tied for second at states, including Lewisburg’s Jonathan Hess, 16th at the state meet.
Selinsgrove and Shikellamy return boys that qualified for states in 3A as well, with the Braves’ Sam Hennett and Selinsgrove’s Derick Blair, while returning state qualifier Ryan Bickhart of Milton is back in 2A.
“Our district is so competitive, you have Lewisburg and Danville tying for second last year at the state meet. That is just so impressive,” said Milton coach Jonathan Dick. “The competition up front in this district from those teams and a number of others will be top-notch.”
Following a banner day at states last year, Danville coach Jeff Brandt enters his 50th season with big goals again.
The girls return most of their top runners from last year’s District 4 champions, including five runners who competed at the state meet. Senior Victoria Bartholomew (D4 runner-up, 15th at states) leads the team that also returns Victoria’s twin sister Hannah, Alivia Shenn, Abril Xu and Lauren Benfer.
“We have a nice group of returnees from last year’s team and some good newcomers. I feel we are stronger than last year’s team,” Brandt said. “I think as the season progresses we will get stronger and stronger as a group. The league is one of the stronger girl’s leagues in the state. It will be a competitive league.”
For the boys, it starts with somehow replacing Lieberman, who won two state titles last year. Dane Spahr, 48th at states a year, will be the top runner for the Ironmen.
“Even with the graduation of three seniors, I feel we can be as strong as last year’s team if we have the confidence to do that,” he said. “The team is young so we have a lot to learn. We should get stronger as the year goes on.”
Brandt said Lewisburg is the team to beat on the boys’ side, locally and probably statewide. Lewisburg won three consecutive state titles from 2019-2021 and has finished no lower than fourth at states over the last five years.
Jonathan Hess, 16th at states as a sophomore leads the way from a team that returns four of its top seven, including Ben Bailey, Liam Shabahang and Kiernan Murray.
“We will need to reload to try to maintain our strength as a team,” coach Ron Hess said. “If we stay healthy and each returning runner improves upon last year’s performances, we have a real shot at being a strong team. I can see us battling for the PHAC and district titles once again this year.”
Lewisburg’s girls should be among the state’s best too. Coach Michael Espinosa’s team returns the top five runners from a team that went unbeaten during the regular season, finished second at districts and eighth at states. The team is led by Baylee Espinosa, who the District 4 2A title as a freshman.
“This year’s team is small but returns a stable core. In a district as deep, talented, and well-coached as D4, that is big,” Espinosa said, whose team returns four runners who finished in the top 16 at districts. “The competition in PIAA District 4 2A Girls is second to none. We are fortunate to compete in the strongest girls AA district in the state and to challenge ourselves regularly against excellent programs.
Midd-West coach Jennifer Hummel’s Mustangs will have enough boys to have a full team. “The guys are looking to continue to build on the successes of last year,” she said.
Like Midd-West, Mifflinburg is battling a numbers issue. Coach Jeff Kiss has a roster of five boys and seven girls.
“We are focused on improving each time we go out to compete,” he said. “We will look to the three seniors to provide leadership for the younger kids we have on the team and develop them as the season progresses.”
At Milton, coach Jonathan Dick knows what he has in Bickhart (7th at districts, 64th at states), Rex Farr and Jude Sterling, but is looking to fill out the lineup.
“I expect those three to be competitive in pretty much any meet we have this year,” he said. “The real question for our guys squad will be whether or not we can find a 4 and 5 to step up to make us competitive as a team.”
Dick is excited about the growth of Mercedes Farr as a top runner and a team leader for the girls paired with a boost from a large freshman class. “This is one of the larger groups of freshmen that we have had in a while and we are excited about what the future holds for this group,” he said.
Mount Carmel also brings in a new coach with Kelli Lesko taking over. She said she hopes the program can build off a strong summer and increased numbers.
“We’ve doubled our numbers since last season and had a great turnout during our summer workouts,” she said. “I was really impressed with their dedication to showing up for summer sessions.
She said boys will lean on veteran Caleb Gensemer (39th at districts) as it looks to replace standout Kris Kalbarchick. The girls have two seniors and two sophomores on the roster.
Selinsgrove boys went 13-5 a year ago and must replace two top runners to graduation and injury. Still, coach Brent Beiler is confident, starting with Blair’s return and the growth of young runners Michael Andretta, Lomond Rogers and Mathew Stebila.
On the girls side, former District 4 champion Shaela Kruskie returns for her senior year to lead a young team.
“As a senior, we expect Shaela’s best season yet,” Beiler said. “She is looking strong in workouts and runs with our top boys. She is hungry. We are excited to see her compete.”
Shikellamy coach Jim Bell, like Brandt, is entering his 50th season.
On the boys’ side, Sam Hennett is back after turning in the second-best performance of any District 4 runner at the 3A state meet. The Braves were fifth at districts, led by Hennett’s fifth-place finish.
The Shikellamy girls will have to replace top runner, Bri Hennett, after finishing fourth at the District 4/6 3A championships. Hennett was 67th at the 3A state meet. Olivia Solomon and Jilly Deivert both finished in the top 20 at districts and lead a strong contingent of returnees.
Southern has a new coach with former Central Columbia runner Kaylen Runyon taking over. She has a good starting point with three returning state qualifiers, led by two-time PIAA track & field champion Katie Moncavage. Moncavage, Haley Conner and Ethan Rush all qualified for states a year ago with Moncavage winning her second consecutive medal.
“Katie hopes to place in the top 3 at the state meet this year after placing fourth last year,” Runyon said. “She also hopes to beat her record time.”
Warrior Run’s girls should be a real contender in 2A, even with Danville and Lewisburg returning boatloads of talent and experience. The Defenders return two runners who ran at states last year — including now sophomores Keiara Shaffer and Claire Dufrene — and have five seniors on the roster.