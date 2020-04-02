Write a “Best of ...” list, they said.
As you might imagine, with sports currently a virtual wasteland (iRacing pun very much intended), we here at The Daily Item are doing our best to create relevant local content.
You may have seen a feature in recent Sunday editions in which staffers described their favorite sports movies or athletes. Expect to see similar topics in the near future, such as our picks for favorite team, most memorable game and top Yankees manager of the Steinbrenner Era!
That feature lends itself to the “Best of ...” list, an opportunity for a writer to highlight players, teams or games from the specific sports he or she has covered over the years.
Insert expressionless emoji here.
I have several issues with the idea on its face (emoji pun also intended).
First, I’m not a fan of the one-person’s-opinion approach to judging things.
I pay no attention to the Colin Cowherds of the world. Dog show judges? You don’t need Crash Davis to tell you that’s fascist.
We could each construct a list of the top three colors in a rainbow, and yours would be no better or worse than mine ... unless you somehow omitted purple.
Next is the timeframe for such a list.
I’ve covered high school field hockey since arriving at The Daily Item in early 2011. I’ve come to really enjoy the sport — and I understand nearly all the foul calls.
However, I can’t speak to the rich history that made this area a true hockey hotbed long before I got here. In other words, no “Best of Daily Item Field Hockey” list should be taken seriously if it offers you a few legends (Mallory Weisen, Keli Smith and Roz Ellis, perhaps) along with a dozen girls from the last decade.
So, sure, I could present a “Best of the Last Decade” list. Only technically it would be “... the Last Nine Years,” which would then exclude standouts such as Selinsgrove’s Candice Smith and Greenwood’s Bayley Vohs.
Which brings me to the last and most glaring flaw in what I suppose is now a “Best of the Last Nine Years in Valley Field Hockey” list: the unavoidably disproportionate number of Seals and Wildcats.
The Daily Item’s Player of the Year honor has gone to a player from either Millerstown or Selinsgrove in every year over the last decade save the two times Lewisburg’s Cassie Sumfest was recognized.
I’ll go one better: Of the 93 all-state field hockey awards bestowed on Valley girls in the last decade, all but 20 were claimed by Seals or Wildcats. It’s staggering, honestly.
The comfortable compromise I’ve come to is creating two lists: one a team of Greenwood and Selinsgrove players; one consisting of players from the other 10 Valley programs.
Both lists are flush with all-state performers — a testament to the area’s strength. Others made such strong impressions that I consider them no-brainers (no pun intended, wiseguy).
And away we go!
Forwards most often make the magic. Few did it better in recent years than Greenwood’s Kelsey Keener, Autumn Pellman and Paityn Wirth — who combined for 347 career goals and more than 800 points. Add Queen Midas of Selinsgrove, Emily Swineford (201 career points), to the group ... though you could make a persuasive case for other Seals by limiting yourself to just “H” and “K” names (Hoffman, Horst, Keeney, Klingler).
The surrounding schools’ forward quartet is every bit as flammable, with current seniors Brenna Brown of Midd-West and Gaby Markunas of Lewisburg joined by Southern Columbia’s Meghan Longenhagen and Line Mountain’s Chloe Poltonavage.
The Valley’s top midfielders offer patience and smarts along with play-making ability, and the best also revel in the defensive grind. There was an exceptional bunch early in the decade playing at Greenwood (Taylor Tompkins and Mallory Fortenbaugh) and Selinsgrove (Haley Kerstetter and Nora Aucker), all of whom played at the Division I college level.
Lewisburg was blessed to have one of the Sumfest sisters, Rachel and Cassie, for five of the decade’s first seven years. Stephanie Dressler of East Juniata and Sierra Bobb of Line Mountain starred in the midfield in the Tri-Valley League.
Fullbacks work in concert with their goalies on the strongest units. For whatever reason, though, when I think about the elite defenders at Greenwood and Selinsgrove, I picture the Seals that play in front of the cage and the Wildcats that toil in it.
Jess Davis, Jenna Kapsar and Megan Wetzel were aces for Cathy Keiser, while Kent Houser got a 30-point season from Courtney Fleisher before she became an all-state back. I’d put Katie Osborne (and her 33 shutouts over her final two seasons) in the pads narrowly over fellow Wildcats goalies Nikki Willi and Kelsey Sheaffer.
Lewisburg has dibs on the surrounding schools’ backfield spots, unless sisters Eliza Newlin and Sylvie Yee share to make room for Newlin’s former teammate, Maggie Harrison, as well as Line Mountain’s Tori Wolfe and Mifflinburg’s Sam Orren.
And what better place to end than with Midd-West’s Nicci Piccioni, who crafted an .873 career save percentage with 487 stops?