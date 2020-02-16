ELYSBURG — Gabe Gramly will enter next weekend’s District 4 Class 2A championship tournament in Williamsport in search of his 10th win of the season.
However, he should not be taken lightly just because of his less than gawdy 9-2 record.
The Mifflinburg junior recently recovered from a knee injury that happened at the start of the season, but made a statement in Saturday’s District 4 South Sectional wrestling tournament.
Gramly advanced with a pair of falls, as Mifflinburg advanced seven to the district tournament. The seven Wildcats were part of 53 wrestlers from the Valley to advance to districts from the South Sectional
Southern Columbia rolled to another title, scoring 246 points, and advanced all 12 of its wrestlers, with eight crowned champions. Line Mountain was second as a team with 178.5 points, and saw nine of its 12 wrestlers advance.
Gramly said he has been just trying to get healthy and is still not at full conditioning.
“It was definitely hard traveling with the team, being with them at practice, but there is nothing you can do, it just needs time to heal,” he said. “With only four or five matches, to be able to get the third seed, I felt pretty good.”
The Wildcats struggled at times this season, but coach Derek Reber was happy with how the team performed in the sectional.
“I felt really good about today,” he said. “A couple of the guys are peaking at the right time.”
Although he expected to get a low seed, Line Mountain’s Aiden Kritzer didn’t have to be happy about it.
Instead he used his No. 8 seeding for motivation.
The sophomore 106-pounder dispatched the No. 9 seed, Dylan Starr, of Mifflinburg, in a do-or-die pigtail match with a pin in 1:02 on Saturday morning, then pinned top seed Blake Sassaman, of Danville, in 1:28.
He finished his night with a major decision over No. 2 Kyle Ferster, of Midd-West, in 1:20.
The top four from each weight class advance.
Kritzer, who also missed much of the season to an injury, said the No. 8 seed motivated him.
“I felt like I should have been a higher seed, but I understand why I wasn’t because I didn’t wrestle that many matches,” said Kritzer, who was 8-2 coming in.
He said he wasn’t nervous having to wrestle a pigtail, where the loser is eliminated.
“I was pretty confident in my wrestling and I felt like I could control the guy and win my match,” he said.
Kritzer said he wanted to make a statement against top-seeded Sassaman
“I felt that he shouldn’t be the No. 1 seed, and I had to show him that I should have been No. 1,” Kritzer said.
Sassaman wrestled back to place third, and advance to districts.
In the final, Ferster took Kritzer down early, but the Eagle reversed him for a 2-2 first period, then rolled up 11 second-period points en route to a 19-9 win.
“I just knew I had to score the next point and keep my wrestling moving or he would score more points. I wanted to keep the score up so I had less of a chance for him to keep it close and I wanted to stay off my back at all times,” Kritzer said.
Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said he was excited to see how his team bounced back from its most disappointing loss of the season — to Reynolds in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament.
“The thing you worry about the most is how you’re going to react,” he said. “We did a good job this week of getting the guys prepared.
Southern’s gold medalists were Kole Biscoe, 120 pounds; Wesley Barnes (152); Gavin Garcia (160); Cade Linn (170), Tyler Waltman (182); Gaige Garcia (195); Max Tillett (220); and Lear Quinton (285). Tiger Patrick Edmondson, who picked up his 100th career win in the preliminary round, finished second to Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed in a battle of 100-bout winners at 138.
Also moving on for Southern were Brady Feese (third at 113); Ian Yoder (third at 132); and Brandon Gedman (fourth at 145).
One who bounced back from the Hershey experience was Southern junior Tyler Waltman. Putting a rough state tournament behind him, he won the sectional crown with an impressive 5-3 decision over rival Jacob Feese, of Line Mountain.
Feese went after Waltman with a double-leg at the start, but Waltman fought him off in a scoreless first.
Both he and Marks said that was a key to the win, for Waltman to defend that takedown try without giving up points.
Waltman added that it is tough for both to score because they have wrestled one another so often.
Waltman clinched the win with a reversal and two-point nearfall in the second period before Feese got a late reversal.
Although Kritzer was the Eagles’ lone champion, six of his teammates finished second and two others placed third as nine advanced.
Line Mountain’s runners-up were Blake Wirt (120), Mason Leshock (126), Bryce Carl (145), Riley Heim (160), Jacob Feese (182) and Dominick Bridi (195). Brothers Matty and Ian Coller placed third for the Eagles.
Mifflinburg advances two as champions: Gramly and Clayton Reed (138); three runners-up, Troy Bingaman (132), Quentin Doane (220) and impressive 285-pound freshman Emmanuel Ulrich.
Milton crowned a champion with Kyler Crawford at 132; Kaiden Wagner (113) won for Lewisburg and Avery Bassett (145) took home gold for Midd-West.
District 4 Wrestling
South Sectional
At Southern Columbia High School
Team standings: 1. Southern Columbia, 246; 2. Line Mountain, 178.5; 3. Mifflinburg, 127.5; 4. Midd-West, 116.5; 5. Milton, 87; 6. Shamokin, 57; 7. (tie) Lewisburg, Milton, 55; 9. Danville 62; 10. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 39; 11. Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 15.
Key: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (CMVT); Danville (Dan); Lewisburg (Lew); Line Mountain (LM); Midd-West (MW); Mifflinburg (Miff); Milton (Milt); Mount Carmel (MC); Southern Columbia (SC); Shamokin (Sham); Sugar Valley Rural Charter (SVRC).
Preliminaries
106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Dylan Starr (Miff), 1:02; 120: Jake Adzema (MC) dec. Zane Neaus (Milt), 6-4; Naaman Conoway (SVRC) pinned Ethan Riedhammer (Dan), 1:20; 126: Josh Keister (CMVT) pinned Jonny Slovick (MC), 2:55; 132: Nolan Coombe (Dan) m. dec. Jackson Reed (CMVT), 13-0; Timmy Shingara (LM) dec. Gavin Sheriff (Lew), 10-7; Tyler Whary (Sham) pinned Colin Fox-Coleman (SVRC), 0:59; 145: Rylan Shuck (Miff) pinned Corbin Homan (SVRC), 2:31; 145: Derek Shedleski (Lew) pinned Cody Welliver (CMVT), 5:32; Jacob Gilbert (Dan) dec. Kirk Johnson (SVRC), 12-7; 170: Colton Lynch (Sham) pinned Evan Gemberling (Lew), 3:07.
Quarterfinals
106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Blake Sassaman (Dan), 1:28; Brady Moyer (CMVT) pinned Kris Kalbarchick (MC), 4:29; Jace Gessner (Lew) dec. Tyler Geiswite (Milt), 6-0; Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Reese Alleman (Sham), 1:20; 113: Dylan Linn (Miff) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Dan), 1:33; Brady Feese (SC) pinned Brody Long (LM), 3:16; Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Alex Parker (Milt), 1:07; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Jake Adzema (MC), 1:13; Colton Eckroth (CMVT) dec. Brady Struble (Miff), 6-2; Ethan Zevan (MW) pinned Thomas Lyons (Lew), 1:28; Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Naaman Conaway (SVRC), 3:15; 126: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Josh Keister (CMVT), 0:49; Colton Taylor (Milt) pinned Bryden Sarviss (Dan), 3:26; Gabe Gramly (Miff) pinned Collin Bozza (Sham), 1:57; Aidan Steininger (MW) pinned Gavin Hampton (SVRC), 1:46; 132: Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Aidan Coombe (Dan), 1:40; Austin Aucker (MW) dec. Tyler Winhofer (MC), 11-7, TB2; Ian Yoder (SC) m. dec. Tyler Whary (Sham), 12-1;
138: Clayton Reed (Miff) pinned Jaden Wagner (Milt), 0:50; Logan Bartlett (Lew) pinned Connor Jones (Dan), 0:57; Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Joey Bendas (MC), 4:22; Ian Coller (LM) tech. fall Dominic Kennedy (SVRC), 16-0, 4:41; 145: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Rylan Shuck (Miff), 0:27; Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Zach Reed (MC), 3:45; Wolfgang Pearson (Sham) dec. Chase Hoffman (Milt), 6-5; Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Derek Shedleski (Lew), 1:00; 152: Wesley Barnes (SC) pinned Jacob Gilbert (Dan), 0:23; Matty Coller (LM) pinned Cody Rokavec (Miff), 3:29; Broghan Persun (Lew) dec. Thomas Davitt (MC), 5-2;
160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Natheniel Chyko (CMVT), 0:09; Dominic Sampsell (Miff) dec. Noah Berkoski (MC), 7-6; Caden Hagerman (Dan) dec. Brian Long (Sham), 7-0; Riley Heim (LM) pinned Hagen Persun (Lew), 1:07; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Colton Lynch (Sham), 1:01; Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Cale King (LM), 4:46; Robert Wickham (CMVT) pinned Tyler Artley (Dan), 1:49; Shane Weidner (MC) pinned Kyle Stahl (SVRC), 1:08; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Robert Harvey (Sham), 0:21; Mike Cook (Dan) pinned Graham Wiand (Miff), 0:19; Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Ben Umstead (MW), 0:25;
195: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Kaelex Shuck (Miff), 0:10; Nathan Rauch (Milt) dec. Damon Backes (MC), 9-8; Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Micah Miller (Sham), 0:49; Trey Lauver (MW) pinned Santiago Bermudez (Dan), 0:23; 220: Brent Mitch (Milt) pinned Riley Bremigen (Lew), 5:41; Max Tillett (SC) pinned Mitchel Eckroth (CMVT), 0:54; 285: Hunter Minnig (MC) pinned Garrett Kitchen (Sham), 3:46; Emmanuel Ulrich (Miff) tech. fall Tyler Simas (Dan), 17-1 3:03; Nevin Rauch (Milt) pinned Xander Garverick (MW), 1:18.
Semifinals
106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Brady Moyer (CMVT), 2:32; Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Jace Gessner (Lew), 3:07; 113: Kaiden Wagner (Lew) pinned Dylan Linn (Miff), 0:35; Conner Heckman (MW) m. dec. Brady Feese (SC), 10-1; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Colton Eckroth (CMVT), 1:22; Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Ethan Zevan (MW), 1:38; 126: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Colton Taylor (Milton), 4:31; Gabe Gramly (Miff) dec. Aidan Steininger (MW), 2-0; 132: Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Austin Aucker (MW), 0:42; Troy Bingaman (Miff) dec. Ian Yoder (SC), 6-5; 138: Clayton Reed (Miff) dec. Logan Bartlett (Lew), 6-0; Patrick Edmondson (SC) dec. Ian Coller (LM), 6-0; 145: Avery Bassett (MW) dec. Brandon Gedman (SC), 8-1; Bryce Carl (LM) dec. Wolfgang Pearson (Sham), 3-2;
152: Wesley Barnes (SC) dec. Matty Coller (LM), 9-3; Maximus Madden (Sham) dec. Broghan Persun (Lew), 9-2; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Dominic Sampsell (Miff), 0:32; Riley Heim (LM) pinned Caden Hagerman (Dan), 3:39; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Aven Ayala (Milt), 1:05; Shane Weidner (MC) dec. Robert Wickham (CMVT), 3-2; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Mike Cook (Dan), 2:45; Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Brady Cromley (Lew), 0:37; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Nathan Rauch (Milt), 0:51; Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Trey Lauver (MW), 2:57; 220: Quentin Doane (Miff) pinned Brent Mitch (Milt), 1:00; Max Tillett (SC) pinned Carter Sauer (MW), 0:37; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Hunter Minnig (MC), 0:27; Emmanuel Ulrich (Miff) m. dec Nevin Rauch (Milt), 9-1.
First-round consolations
106: Blake Sassaman (Dan) tech. fall Kris Kalbarchick (MC), 15-0, 2:22; Tyler Geiswite (Milt) pinned Reese Alleman (Sham), 0:43; 113: Brody Long (LM) pinned Alex Parker (Milt), 2:48; 120: Brady Struble (Miff) dec. Jake Adzema (MC), 4-2; Naaman Conaway (SVRC) dec. Thomas Lyons (Lew), 8-5; 126: Brayden Sarviss (Dan) pinned Josh Keister (CMVT), 1:33; 126 Collin Bozza (Shamokin) m. dec. Gavin Hampton (SVRC), 18-7; 132: Tyler Winhofer (MC) pinned Nolan Coombe (Dan), 1:41; Tyler Whary (Sham) dec. Timmy Shingara (LM), 9-8;
138: Connor Jones (Dan) pinned Jaden Wagner (Milt), 1:43; Joey Bendas (MC) dec. Dominic Kennedy (SVRC), 6-0; 145: Zach Reed (MC) dec. Rylan Shuck (Miff), 10-9; Chase Hoffman (Milt) dec. Derek Shedleski (Lew), 10-5; 152: Cody Rokavec (Miff) pinned Jacob Gilbert (Dan), 0:44; Thomas Davitt (MC) pinned Caleb Dawson (CMVT), 3:42; 160: Noah Berkoski (MC) pinned Natheniel Chyko (CMVT), 1:31; Brian Long (Sham) pinned Hagen Persun (Lew), 2:04; 170: Cale King (LM) dec. Colton Lynch (Sham), 8-2; Kyle Stahl (SVRC) pinned Tyler Artley (Dan), 4:08; 182: Graham Wiand (Miff) pinned Robert Harvey (Sham), 2:16; Corey King (SVRC) pinned Ben Umstead (MW), 1:42; 195: Damon Backes (MC) pinned Kaelex Shuck (Miff), 1:52; Micah Miller (Sham) pinned Santiago Bermudez (Dan), 1:47; 285: Tyler Simas (Dan) pinned Xander Garverick (MW), 0:48.
Consolation semifinals
106: Blake Sassaman (Dan) dec. Jace Gessner (Lew), 5-1; Brady Moyer (CMVT) dec. Tyler Geiswite (Milt), 4-3; 113: Brady Feese (SC) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Dan), 3:25; Dylan Linn (Miff) pinned Brody Long (LM), 1:47; 120: Ethan Zevan (MW) pinned Brady Struble (Miff), 1:41; Colton Eckroth (CMVT) m. dec. Naaman Conoway (SVRC), 10-2; 126: Aidan Steininger (MW) m. dec. Brayden Sarviss (Dan), 10-2; Collin Bozza (Sham) dec. Colton Taylor (Milt), 17-16; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) m. dec. Tyler Winhofer (MC), 13-0; Austin Aucker (MW) dec. Tyler Whary (Sham), 8-7; 138: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Connor Jones (Dan), 0:24; Logan Bartlett (Lew) pinned Joey Bendas (MC), 3:58;
145: Wolfgang Pearson (Sham) inj. def. Zach Reed (MC); Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Chase Hoffman (Milt), 2:00; 152: Cody Rokavec (Miff) pinned Broghan Persun (Lew), 3:26; Matty Coller (LM) pinned Thomas Davitt (MC), 1:51; 160: Caden Hagerman (Dan) DEC Noah Berkoski (MC), 4-0; Brian Long (Sham) dec. Dominic Sampsell (Miff), 2-1; 170: Robert Wickham (CMVT) dec. Cale King (LM), 6-2; Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Kyle Stahl (SVRC), 2:53; 182: Brady Cromley (Lew) pinned Graham Wiand (Miff), 1:48; Mike Cook (Dan) pinned Corey King (SVRC), 1:44; 195 Damon Backes (MC) m. dec. Trey Lauver (MW), 10-2; Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Micah Miller (Sham), 1:56;
220: Carter Sauer (MW) pinned Riley Bremigen (Lew), 1:32; Brent Mitch (Milt) pinned Mitchel Eckroth (CMVT), 0:44; 285: Nevin Rauch (Milt) pinned Garrett Kitchen (Sham), 0:42; Hunter Minnig (MC) pinned Tyler Simas (Dan), 0:25.
Championship matches
106: Aiden Kritzer (LM) m. dec. Kyle Ferster (MW), 19-9; 113: Kaiden Wagner (Lew) dec. Conner Heckman (MW), 4-0; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Blake Wirt (LM), 6-1; 126: Gabe Gramly (Miff) pinned Mason Leshock (LM), 1:18; 132: Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Troy Bingaman (Miff), 5:02; 138: Clayton Reed (Miff) dec. Patrick Edmondson (SC), 3-2; 145: Avery Bassett (MW) tech. fall Bryce Carl (LM), 18-3, 4:13; 152: Wesley Barnes (SC) m. dec. Max Madden (Sham), 13-0; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Riley Heim (LM), 1:13; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Shane Weidner (MC), 0:57; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) dec. Jacob Feese (LM), 4-3; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Dominick Bridi (LM), 0:53; 220: Max Tillett (SC) dec. Quentin Doane (Miff), 11-8; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) dec. Emmanuel Ulrich (Miff), 6-2.
Third-place matches
106: Blake Sassaman (Dan) tech. fall Brady Moyer (CMVT), 18-2; 113: Brady Feese (SC) dec. Dylan Linn (Miff), 6-2; 120: Ethan Zevan (MW) won by inj. def. Colton Eckroth (CMVT); 126: Aidan Steininger (MW) m. dec. Collin Bozza (Sham), 10-0; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Austin Aucker (MW), 4:50; 138: Ian Coller (LM) m. dec. Logan Bartlett (Lew), 10-0; 145: Wolfgang Pearson (Sham) dec. Brandon Gedman (SC), 6-3; 152: Matty Coller (LM) m. dec. Cody Rokavec (Miff), 10-1; 160: Caden Hagerman (Dan) dec. Brian Long (Sham), 7-0; 170: Robert Wickham (CMVT) dec. Aven Ayala (Milt), 7-5; 182: Mike Cook (Dan) pinned Brady Cromly (Miff), 0:26; 195: Damon Backes (MC) m. dec. Nathan Rauch (Milt), 13-5; 220: Carter Sauer (MW) dec. Brent Mitch (Milt), 8-4; 285: Nevin Rauch (Milt) pinned Hunter Minnig (MC), 0:16.