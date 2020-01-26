LEHIGHTON — Selinsgrove, Midd-West and Meadowbrook Christian each had one champion Saturday at the Coal Cracker Invitational wrestling tournament.
Nate Schon won the title at 220 pounds to lead the Seals to a fifth-place finish in the 42-team event. The Mustangs placed seventh as a team behind Avery Bassett’s title at 145 pounds.
Cade Wirnsberger was the champion at 106 pounds to help the Lions grab 29th as a team.
Schon, who was one of five Seals to place, improved to 24-0 with a first-period pin of Gettysburg’s Christian Conner in the final.
Selinsgrove added a pair of runners-up in Aiden Gaugler (126) and Coy Bastian (170). The Seals also got a pair of sixth-place finishes from Garrett Paradis (138) and Ryan Aument (195).
Bassett pinned Carlisle’s Sean Smith in the second period of the 145-pound final to improve to 23-1.
Also for the Mustangs, Conner Heckman was the runner-up at 113; Carter Sauer finished third at 220; Trey Lauver was fourth at 195; and Aiden Steininger placed eighth at 126.
Wirnsberger (23-2) defeated Wyoming Area’s Jayden Pepe by 1-0 decision in the championship bout. It was Pepe’s first loss of the season.
Meadowbrook’s Gunner Treibley finished fourth at 285 pounds.
n Lewisburg goes 3-0
HUGHESVILLE — The Green Dragons defeated Mount Carmel, Hughesville and Central Columbia to clinch a spot in the District 4 Duals.
Lewisburg — which needed to go 2-1 to qualify — defeated the Red Tornadoes 40-31, topped the Spartans 44-31, and bested the Blue Jays 55-18.
Jace Gessner (106), Thomas Lyons (113), Kaiden Wagner (120), Gavin Sheriff (132) and Logan Bartlett (138/145) all went 3-0 for the Green Dragons.
Mount Carmel rebounded after a loss in its first match, defeaing Central Columbia 36-30 and Hughesville 39-27.
Trevor McDonald (126) and Damon Backes (182) both went 3-0 for the Red Tornadoes.
ROUND 1
Hughesville 45,
Central Columbia 32
Lewisburg 40, Mount Carmel 31
106: Jace Gessner, L, maj. dec. Kris Kalbarchick, 12-0; 113: Thomas Lyons, L, by forfeit; 120: Kaiden Wagner, L, by forfeit; 126: Trevor McDonald, MC, maj. dec. Collin Adams, 14-1; 132: Gavin Sheriff, L, pinned Tyler Winhofer, 1:22; 138: Logan Bartlett, L, dec. Joey Bendas, 3-2; 145: Zack Reed, MC, dec. Derek Shedleski, 9-4; 152: Broghan Persun, L, dec. Thomas Davitt, 9-4; 160: Noah Berkoski, MC, by forfeit; 170: Hagen Persun, L, by forfeit; 182: Damon Backes, MC, by forfeit; 195: Shane Weidner, MC, by forfeit; 220: Riley Bremigen, L, pinned Hunter Minnig, 1:10; 285: Austin Reed, MC, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 2:38.
ROUND 2
Lewisburg 44, Hughesville 31
113: Thomas Lyons, L, by forfeit; 120: Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Hunter Foust, H, 1:39; 126: Morgan Gavitt, H, pinned Collin Adams, 3:12; 132: Gavin Sheriff, L, maj. dec. Kadin Fetterman, H, 13-2; 138: Luke Gorg, H, pinned Cole Temple, L, 1:02; 145: Logan Bartlett, L, maj. dec. Brenden Knight, 16-3; 152: Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Simon Bennage, 3:16; 160: Broghan Persun, L, by forfeit; 170: Dylan Farnsworth, H, dec. Hagen Persun, 7-3; 182: Cole Dyer, H, by forfeit; 195: Chase Snyder, H, by forfeit; 220: Riley Bremigen, L, by forfeit; 285: Caleb Burkhart, H, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:06; 106: Jace Gessner, L, dec. Eli Olshefskie, 6-4.
Mount Carmel 36,
Central Columbia 30
113: Dylan Toledo, CC, by forfeit; 120: Jake Adzema, MC, by forfeit; 126: Trevor McDonald, MC, by forfeit; 132: Tyler Winhofer, MC, pinned P.J. O’Connell, 1:01; 138: Joey Bendas, MC, dec. Colton Chipeleski, 8-5; 145: Tyler Owens, MC, pinned Josiah Ceballo, 3:35; 152: Jesvin Matthew, CC, pinned Thomas Davitt, 3:12; 160: Double forfeit; 170: Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Noah Berkoski, 4-3; 182: Damon Backes, MC, by forfeit; 195: Dylan Devlin, CC, dec. Shane Weidner, 3-2, tb; 220: Logan McWilliams, CC, pinned Hunter Minnig, 1:39; 285: Austin Reed, MC, dec. Alex Eveland, 7-5; 106: Marcus Long, CC, pinned Kris Kalbarchick, 1:04.
ROUND 3
Mount Carmel 39,
Hughesville 27
120: Caiden Puderbach, H, dec. Jake Adzema, 9-4; 126: Trevor McDonald, MC, maj. dec. Morgan Gavitt, 15-4; 132: Tyler Winhofer, MC, tech. fall Kadin Fetterman, 17-0, 3:54; 138: Luke Gorg, H, by forfeit; 145: Joey Bendas, MC, dec. Brenden Knight, 8-5; 152: Tyler Owens, MC, by forfeit; 160: Thomas Davitt, MC, by forfeit; 170: Dylan Farnsworth, H, pinned Noah Berkoski, 4:59; 182: Damon Backes, MC, pinned Cole Dyer, 1:53; 195: Shane Weidner, MC, dec. Chase Snyder, 3-1; 220: Hunter Minnig, MC, by forfeit; 285: Caleb Burkhart, H, pinned Austin Reed, 4:42; 106: Eli Olshefskie, H, pinned Kris Kalbarchick, 0:33; 113: Double forfeit.
Lewisburg 55,
Central Columbia 18
120: Kaiden Wagner, L, by forfeit; 126: Collin Adams, L, by forfeit; 132: Gavin Sheriff, L, pinned P.J. O’Connell, 3:46; 138: Logan Bartlett, L, pinned Josiah Ceballo, 1:49; 145: Victor Vazquez, L, pinned Madison Kester, 3:11; 152: Derek Shedleski, L, dec. Jesvin Matthew, 3-2; 160: Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Broghan Persun, 7-2; 170: Hagen Persun, L, by forfeit; 182: Brady Cromley, L, by forfeit; 195: Dylan Devlin, CC, by forfeit; 220: Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Riley Bremingen, 6-0; 285: Alex Eveland, CC, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 0:21; 106: Jace Gessner, L, maj. dec. Marcus Long, 12-3; 113: Thomas Lyons, L, pinned Dylan Toledo, 1:29.