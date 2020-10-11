Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty and Lewisburg’s Bekah Vance each advanced to the District 4 Class 2A girls tennis quarterfinals on Saturday morning, before being eliminated.
Finnerty, the No. 4 seed, beat Mifflinburg’s Destiny Jones by a 6-1, 6-2 score to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, she dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision to Dana Lee of Bloomsburg.
Vance beat Grace Robert of Central Columbia in her opening match, before dropping a 6-0, 6-1 match to Lydia Barbour of Montoursville.
Defending champion Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport didn’t drop a game in rout to a berth in the semifinals.
Paige Holcombe of Danville beat Aubrey Weiss of North Penn-Liberty in a play-in match 10-3 in a superset, before losing in the round of 16 to No. 2-seed Katie Savidge of Loyalsock.
Alanna Stamm of Milton also lost in the Round of 16.
Play-in matches
Clara Ulrich (Montgomery) def. Ophria Lei Weiser (St. John Neumann), N/A; Paige Holcombe (Dan) def. Aubrey Greiss (North Penn-Liberty), 10-3.
Round of 16
at Williamsport H.S.
Olivia Dorner (South Williamsport) def. Ulrich, 6-0; 6-0; Madison Entz (Hughesville) def. Sam Machamer (Jersey Shore), N/A; Dana Lee (Bloomsburg) def. Alanaa Stamm (Milton), 6-2, 6-1; Fiona Finnerty (Sel) def. Destiny Jones (Mifflinburg), 6-1, 6-2.
at South Williamsport H.S.
Lydia Barbour (Montoursville) def. Megan Wattles (Cowanesque Valley), 6-0, 6-0; Bekah Vance (Lewisburg) def. Grace Roberts (Central Columbia), 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Ryck (Towanda) def. Rory Oden (Muncy), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Katie Savidge (Loyalsock) def. Holdcombe, 6-1, 3-0 (default).
Quarterfinals
at Williamsport H.S.
Dorner (SW) def. Entz (Hugh), 6-0, 6-0; Lee (Bloom) def. Finnerty (Sel), 6-1, 6-2.
at South Williamsport H.S.
Barbour (MTV) def. Vance, 6-0, 6-1; Savidge (Loy) def. Ryck (Tow), 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals (Monday at Central Pa. Tennis, 1 p.m.)
Dorner vs. Lee; Barbour vs. Savidge.