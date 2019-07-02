The Daily Item
Delaney Good was named all-state first team for the third time in as many years Monday, and the Mifflinburg junior outfielder was joined by three of her teammates.
Libby Whittaker and Brook Karchner were each honored on the Class 4A first team after previously earning second-team nods, while Vanessa Martin capped her career with a first-team accolade.
Selinsgrove senior Elise Hessek (first team) and Shamokin senior Andrea Segura (second) were also honored in Class 4A. The Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association recognized a trio of Warrior Run juniors in Class 3A — Madi Waltman, Marissa Pick and Lauren Watson.
Good led the Wildcats with a .549 batting average, 40 runs scored and a .582 on-base percentage. Her .682 slugging percentage was second on the team to Whittaker (.800), who was first team at first base after gaining second-team recognition there as a junior and second-team in the outfield as a sophomore. Whittaker, a North Carolina State pledge, hit .414 with 40 RBIs and seven home runs.
Karchner, a sophomore second baseman who was second team as a freshman, had a .507 average with 28 runs scored and 11 RBIs to go with a .681 slugging percentage.
Martin hit .468 and matched Whittaker with 40 RBIs while forging a .675 slugging percentage. The senior also went 15-4 with a 1.60 ERA in the circle, striking out 88 in 135 1/3 innings.
Hessek, a senior outfielder, had a .560 batting average and 21 runs scored — both team-highs for the Seals. Her .577 on-base percentage and .640 slugging percentage also led the team.
Segura, a senior outfielder, topped the Indians with a .410 average and 15 RBIs. She also scored 15 runs (second on the team) and slugged at a .590 clip.
Warrior Run was led to a 21-4 record by Waltman, a first-team honoree who pitched all 173 innings and posted an 1.09 ERA with 314 strikeouts. She also led the Defenders with a .396 batting average, a .440 on-base percentage and eight doubles.
Watson, a second baseman, was close behind Waltman with a .370 average and .439 on-base percentage. She was joined on the second team by Pick, an outfielder who crushed 13 extra-base hits (including seven home runs) and also topped the Defenders in RBIs (26) and slugging percentage (.692).