There are obvious reasons why cross-country isn’t as engaging as the Valley’s other fall sports.
The leisurely, strategically paced running and 3-mile playing field aren’t particularly fan-friendly. Nor are the early morning, weekday district championship events.
However, in terms of individual talent and overall team success, area harriers take a backseat to no one.
In just the last three years, the Valley celebrated two state championship teams, a state runner-up squad, 11 state medalists and seven district champions.
While that outstanding achievement occurred in a cherry-picked sample size, those averages (3.7 state medalists and 2.3 district champions per year) are relatively close to the balance of the previous decade (2.1 and 1.3).
Another aspect that would appear unique to cross-country among the fall sports is how little age and experience factor in success.
For instance, four of the area’s top five runners in 2012 were freshmen — two boys and two girls. And the decade’s top individual performance in a PIAA championship meet was turned in by a freshman, Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani, who won a state silver medal in 2017.
So, given 10 years’ worth of noteworthy performances over four grade levels, you can imagine how challenging it was to choose The Daily Item’s all-decade cross-country teams for 2010-19.
We limited the honorees to five-person groups of boys and girls, and highlighted a similar number who just missed the cut.
In truth, though, there were scores of Valley runners who made their mark while running over hill and dale in the 2010s.
THE DAILY ITEM ALL-DECADE CROSS-COUNTRY TEAMS
BOYS
Quincy Amabile, Mifflinburg (2012-15)
The most decorated male runner from the vaunted 2012 freshman class, Amabile was a two-time Daily Item Runner of the Year and four-time first-team selection. He had a trio of top-four district finishes, with back-to-back bronze medals as a sophomore and junior. His best district time (16:52 as a senior) rated only fourth in a loaded 2015 race. He followed that with his best of four state appearances — 26th place in the Class 2A meet, one spot shy of a medal.
Vince Fadale, Selinsgrove (2007-10)
Fadale earned the last of his four Daily Item first-team nods in 2010. The previous year, he was named Runner of the Year in 2009 after winning the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and District 4 Class 3A title, and also setting the Selinsgrove course record (16:33). In his senior year, however, he was hampered by an iron deficiency in his blood in the postseason, finishing third in the HAC meet and second at districts before placing a career-best 90th at states.
Jacob Hess, Lewisburg (2018-21)
The lone “active” boys honoree, Hess was named Daily Item Runner of the Year in each of two varsity seasons to date. He’s already a two-time Shikellamy Boosters Classic champion (the meet that serves as the unofficial league championship) and owner of gold and silver district medals. Hess also placed seventh in the 2018 Class 2A state meet while helping Lewisburg to fourth place before his fifth-place showing last year headlined the Green Dragons’ state title.
Ethan Knoebel, Southern Columbia (2015-18)
Knoebel came onto the scene as Amabile was leaving, and the stand-out Tiger’s exit coincided with Hess’s emergence. Still, he was a four-time Daily Item first-team selection and the 2017 Runner of the Year after winning the first of two District 4 Class A individual championships. Knoebel, a four-time state qualifier, saved his best for last. In his senior year, he was the Shikellamy Boosters Classic runner-up, the repeat district champion, and 43rd at the state meet.
Sean Walker, Lewisburg (2009-12)
As careers go, Walker had a finishing kick like few others. After two relatively low-key seasons, he was named Daily Item Runner of the Year as a junior. He won the league championship, placed 13th at the district meet, and then stormed to 30th place in his first state appearance. Then, in his senior year, Walker was unbeaten in dual meets and superb in the postseason — first at leagues, second at districts, and ninth at states — for another Runner of the Year nod.
GIRLS
Alison Billas, Danville (2008-11)
A four-time state qualifier, Billas was twice named Daily Item Runner of the Year. She improved on a strong varsity debut by placing second at leagues and third at districts as a sophomore. That season brought her only state medal (17th in Class 2A) as the Ironmen were reclassified to Class 3A for her final two years. Still, she finished 38th in the state as a junior and 47th as a senior while making a clean sweep of the league and district titles in those years.
Treicy Cedeno, Shikellamy (2012-13)
Like a comet, Cedeno burned white-hot upon her arrival in 2012, winning league and district gold medals before a stunning 14th-place finish in her state debut. The following year, the sophomore was edged for the league title but easily defended her district crown with a 38-second margin. Her 11th place medal in the Class 2A state meet secured a second consecutive Daily Item Runner of the Year award. Cedeno limited her running to the track in her final varsity seasons.
Mackenzie Jones, Danville (2012-15)
Jones was Larry Bird to Cedeno’s Magic Johnson, a brilliant performer who was overshadowed at times. Jones was runner-up to Cedeno in the 2012 league and district meets, as well as the 2013 district race. However, Jones is the only four-time state medalist — boy or girl — featured here. Though she settled for district silver until her senior year, Jones placed 17th, 24th, third and fifth in Class 2A state meets and was twice named Daily Item Runner of the Year.
Elaina Klinger, Danville (2015-18)
It’s probably just coincidence Danville’s 10-year string of district championships ended after Klinger graduated, but there’s no doubt she was the top runner on the Ironmen’s best teams. A four-time state qualifier (and three-time medalist), she had four top-10 league finishes and earned three straight district silver medals. In her final two seasons, Danville won the 2017 Class 2A state title and was the 2018 state runner-up as Klinger placed 18th and 14th, respectively.
Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run (2017-20)
Trapani is a three-time Daily Item Runner of the Year only because she still has a year to run. The wunderkind dominated as a freshman in 2017, winning the Shikellamy Boosters Classic and District 4 Class A crown before placing second at the state meet. Though the Defenders were then bumped to Class 2A, she still swept the league and district races while placing 11th and ninth, respectively, at states. Her winning time of 18:10.8 at last year’s Shik Classic was a record.
JUST MISSED THE CUT
BOYS
Peter Lantz, Lewisburg (2016-19)
Lantz earned state medals in both of his appearances — placing 19th as a junior after taking the district bronze medal, and finishing 13th as a senior after claiming the district silver medal.
Tyler Leeser, Milton (2014-17)
A three-time Daily Item first-team all-star and the 2016 Runner of the Year, Leeser’s pinnacle was his junior year when he was the league and district runner-up before placing 11th at states.
Joe Malafronte, Danville (2012-15)
Malafronte was a three-time Daily Item first-team all-star and state qualifier in each of those seasons, including his senior year when he was fifth at leagues, third at districts and 27th at states.
Damein Moser, Warrior Run (2016-19)
A rare four-time state qualifier, Moser placed in the top 54 at states in each of his last three seasons and won a state medal (25th) as a senior. He also finished in the top six at districts twice.
GIRLS
Ashley Blair, Selinsgrove (2013-16)
After a breakout sophomore season capped by a state medal (19th place), Blair was sidelined by injury as a junior. In her senior year, she was league and district champion, and 21st at states.
Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel (2017-20)
Fletcher, one of the district’s premier runners, surged to second- and first-place district finishes after Mount Carmel was re-classified to Class A in 2018. She finished 37th in the state as a junior.
Allison Graham, Lewisburg (2012-15)
Graham was a four-time state qualifier on the strength of top-seven district finishes in all of her varsity seasons. Her best performance was a fourth-place district medal in 20:14 in 2014.
Audrey MacPherson, Mifflinburg (2014-17)
After placing top-10 in districts four times —and winning a silver medal — MacPherson improved by at least 13 spots in each of four state meets to 15th place and a state medal as a senior.
Marisa Maffei, Danville (2015-18)
Maffei was Elaina Klinger’s partner in time, finishing on her classmate’s heels in all but one postseason race as a four-time state qualifier and district bronze runner. She twice medaled in 15th at states.
Tori Ross, Warrior Run (2013-16)
Ross transitioned from soccer in her sophomore year and dominated, winning consecutive District 4 Class A titles and placing second as a senior, and also medaling once in three state meets.