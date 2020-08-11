The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) delaying its decision on fall sports until Aug. 21 put athletic programs around the state in a holding pattern.
“It’s a big waiting game,” Northumberland Christian Athletic Director Doug Wesner said. “I think everybody is in the same boat.”
The Warriors may have more options than their public school counterparts. While Northumberland Christian and Meadowbrook Christian are both members of the PIAA, the conference they play in — the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) — is made up of similar-sized Christian schools, most of which are not PIAA members.
“We meet as a league on the 20th, and hopefully we’ll have some guidance from the PIAA by then,” Wesner said. “We’ll see if the ACAA is still going to do something. It’s a possibility.
“If the PIAA pulls the plug, I’m not sure if we’ll go ahead.”
The ACAA East is made up of the Warriors, the Lions, Juniata Mennonite, Belleville Mennonite, Columbia County Christian and Grace Prep. The Meadowbrook Christian girls soccer team was the only ACAA East program to compete in the district playoffs last year. The Northumberland Christian girls did participate in the basketball playoffs, and Wesner said the girls soccer team might play in districts this year if the season goes on as originally planned.
“A lot of it right now is waiting to see what the PIAA does,” Wesner said. “We already have some scrimmages that need to be moved. The captains have been getting the teams together for some physical fitness, but we’re not doing any coaching or training. The coaches haven’t seen them yet this year.”
Meadowbrook Christian boys soccer coach Michael Millett said he knew some of his players were working on their skills and running, but he was anxious to get to practice.
“There’s a lot of frustration. Unfortunately, we have to follow the rules. I don’t like to; that’s just my personality,” Millett said with a laugh. “We’ll give it a go when we’re allowed. I think we’re going to be pretty thin on numbers this year. Hopefully we’ll be able to get the boys in shape, and be ready to go.”
Wesner said he would feel comfortable playing whether it was a full season, or an ACAA-only schedule.
“With our rural area, and we have two doctors on staff that we rely on for back-to-school and sports stuff — I think they see the risk as minimal for kids under 18,” Wesner said when asked if he thought it would be OK to play.
Millett said he would prefer a full schedule, but he’d take what he could get.
“We want to play; the players want to play,” Millett said. “It would be disappointing (to play an ACAA-only schedule), but I’m all for getting at least some soccer in.”
Northumberland Christian boys soccer coach Jonny Rees said he would also prefer to play.
“I think a majority of our families would like to have some kind of season even if PIAA cancels their season,” Rees said. “It seems that is the sentiment of most of the schools in our league.”
Rees acknowleged there were many unknowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
“From what I have heard, our families recognize there is some risk with attending school and having athletic events, but there are other risks for kids to not be in school and not have athletic events,” Rees said. “Our families would have the belief that God has given the parents — and not the government — the responsibility to raise their children, and what is best for one family may be different from what is best for another family.”
Shikellamy Classic canceled
The Shikellamy Classic cross-country race — which serves as a stand-in for the Heartland Athletic Conference championship race — has been canceled.
The race was scheduled for Oct. 17.
“Most large invitationals have already been canceled,” Shikellamy Athletic Director Tim Foor said.
Foor said the reason for the cancellations was because large invitationals would have more than the 250 people allowed outside together under the current rules from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.