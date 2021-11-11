Kent Houser sensed some disappointment and frustration among his Greenwood field hockey players following a 3-0 win at Line Mountain a couple months ago.
The Wildcats traveled to Mandata on Sept. 30 expecting to improve upon the 4-0 victory they scored over the Eagles just two weeks earlier. Instead, they found the going a little tougher and the score a little tighter in the teams’ second Tri-Valley League battle.
“Hey,” Houser told his girls, “anytime we can come here and get a 3-0 win, we’ll take it.”
That no doubt would apply to Saturday’s state playoff game, too.
The TVL rivals will meet for a third time at noon Saturday at Selinsgrove High School in the opening game of a Class A state quarterfinal doubleheader. The winner will play in Tuesday’s semifinal round against the team that emerges from the 2 p.m. matchup between three-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary and District 3 third-place Boiling Springs.
Greenwood won the state title in 2017, before the Blue Raiders streak began.
The Wildcats (19-2) finished second in District 3 to Oley Valley, 1-0 — both teams are regionally ranked by MAXFieldHockey.com — and then blitzed District 5 champion Forbes Road, 10-0, in the state first round.
Line Mountain (10-10-1) was the runner-up to two-time District 4 champion Bloomsburg, falling in a shootout, before toppling District 11 champion Palmerton, 2-1, in the state opening round.
Both teams have played at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium this season. The Eagles lost to Selinsgrove, 1-0, as part of the host’s TurfFest event Sept. 18, while the Wildcats beat the Seals 2-1 on Oct. 7.
Their league games, however, were played on their home grass fields. Saturday’s game will mark their first matchup on turf since 2012, a state first-round game won by Greenwood, 3-0.
“We always come into playing Greenwood mentally tough, knowing they’re a very good team, very aggressive,” said Eagles junior mid Taylor Rothermel, who leads the team with seven assists and ranks fourth with 14 points.
The senior trio of Laney Yeager (16 goals, 34 points), Teague Hoffman (11 goals, 26 points) and Terri Reichard (8 goals, 18 points) lead Line Mountain in scoring. They have accounted for all but two of the Eagles’ 10 goals in four postseason games. Taylor Deiter is in her second season in the cage.
“They do a lot of good things,” Houser said of the Eagles. “They’re fast. They’re good defensively with their sticks. They’ve got people that can deliver the ball. That’s a good team.”
Line Mountain bolstered its non-league schedule this season, and that has likely prepared the Eagles for postseason success. In addition to playing 17-time defending District 4 Class 2A champion Selinsgrove, the Eagles faced Wyoming Area (ranked No. 23 in the nation, 11th in the Pennsylvania Region by MAXFieldHockey.com), District 2 Class 2A champion Crestwood (16th in the Pa. Region), Lake-Lehman and State College.
“I think it’s definitely an advantage for us ... to see those bigger schools, those tougher programs, that will play a full 60 minutes of hockey,” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. “I think that helps us a lot at this point of the season.”
Greenwood, last year’s Class A runner-up, is ranked No. 14 in the Pa. Region.
Wildcats all-state senior mid Emma Rolston leads the Valley with 33 goals and 80 points following her sixth hat trick of the season Tuesday. The Kent State pledge more than doubled her three-year career totals (32 goals, 75 points) this season.
Ashlyn Taylor, a junior mid who committed to play at Kent State earlier this week, is second on the Wildcats with 32 points (nine goals). Fellow junior mid Gracie Roush has 30 points (13 goals) after posting five a season ago. Jordan Stroup, an all-state junior mid/back, has 26 points.
Three forwards — junior Audrey Weger (18), junior Sydney Cameron (16) and sophomore Naomi Lyter (15) — have point totals in the teens for Greenwood.
Lydia Miller, a junior, is a two-year starter in the cage.