Valley schools are among several districts across the region that will honor the Class of 2020 while the nurses, doctors, and first responders on the front line of COVID-19 by lighting up high school stadiums on Friday.
The lights will be turned on Friday at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes as part of the national "Be the Light" Campaign.
Scoreboards will display the score as 20-20 in honor of this year's graduating class. Additionally, the down and distance markers will be set to fourth down with 19 yards to go to "signfiy COVID-19 is on its final down."
Residents will not be permitted on stadium grounds during this time and should remain at home.
Valley schools that are participating so far: Danville, East Juniata, Lewisburg, Meadowbrook Christian, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lourdes Regional, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Warrior Run. The full list of District 4 schools participating is available on the district's website.