Six former medal winners and three other former qualifiers are part of the Valley’s 17-man contingent to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling championships set for today through Saturday in the Giant Center.
Action gets under way at 9 a.m. today for Class 2A with preliminaries and first-round matches. The first 3A session begin at 4 p.m.
Junior Emmanuel Ulrich qualified as a freshman and finished fifth last year at 285 pounds last year for Mifflinburg. Meadowbrook Christian Academy’s Cade Wirnsberger, also a junior, and Lewisburg senior Kaiden Wagner placed sixth and fifth, respectively at 132.
Southern Columbia sophomore Mason Barvitskie also finished fifth a year ago, at 120, and Midd-West junior Conner Heckman took seventh at 132.
In addition, Kole Biscoe (138), a Southern senior, is headed to Hershey for the third time, and is looking to earn his second medal to go with his silver as a freshman.
Mount Carmel senior Damon Backes (215) is also headed to the state tournament for the third time, and is seeking his first state medal. Line Mountain senior Mason Leshock (145) was a state qualifier as a freshman but is making his first trip since then.
Lewisburg junior Jace Gessner (106) qualified as a freshman but was left behind last season after finishing fourth at the Northeast Regional and missed the cut because of COVID-19 protocols reducing the number of wrestlers. Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim (126) and Southern sophomore Garrett Garcia (172) were also left behind for the same reason.
The other first-timers from the Valley in Class 2A are Mifflinburg seniors Brady Struble (113) and Troy Bingaman (160), Danville junior Blake Sassaman (113) and Milheim’s brother, freshman Cameron Milheim (138).
Selinsgrove senior Aiden Gaugler (152) is the Valley’s only Class 3A qualifier.
Garcia has yet to wrestle in the Giant Center. After the pandemic cost him his chance last year, the Tigers wrestled in the state team finals, but the tournament was moved to Cumberland Valley High School.
Garcia is coming off back-to-back dramatic wins over Benton senior Nolan Lear, winner of 138 career matches and a pair of state medals.
“Three weeks in a row? That would be crazy,” Garcia said of the possibility of facing Lear again.
For that to happen, each would have to win three matches, and then they would meet in the finals on Saturday afternoon.
Garcia said the rivalry has been a friendly one.
“We’re still friends,” he said. “We still talk after matches, during weigh-ins. Off the mat, we’re friendly; on the mat, we’re competitors.”
Garcia (35-3) opens in the first round versus the winner of a pigtail between Berks Catholic sophomore Gabriel Davies (32-8) and Quaker Valley senior Mason Diemert (34-9). Lear (38-5) has a first-round bout with Palisades junior Daniel Haubert (28-10).
“I would expect both of those guys to go to Hershey and make some noise,” Southern Columbia coach Kent Lane said. “They’re experienced; they’re great competitors; and they wrestle hard for the entire match. That’s what it takes going into Hershey.’’
As a freshman, Barvitskie finished first in every postseason tournament until taking second in the first and presumably only East Super Regional. Barvitskie (35-7) has a first-round match with Faith Christian freshman Max Stein (31-9).
Biscoe (26-8) who this week committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, brings a 135-30 career mark into his final state tournament, and he has never given up a bonus point. He was also the victim of the pandemic restrictions last year, preventing him from being a four-time state qualifier. He gets a preliminary match with Southmoreland senior Andrew Johnson (26-8) with the winner meeting top-ranked Connor Pierce (34-0), a Harbor Creek senior, in the first round. Pierce is a three-time state medalist, including fourth last season.
“It’s another week; we get a fresh start down there,” Lane said. “We’ve just got to take it one match at a time and see where we end up on Saturday.’’
Heckman (39-4; 108-22 career) said that getting first in the regional was important to get a better draw in the state tournament, as he wants to improve on his seventh-place finish.
“I’m just going for gold; it’s been the goal since the beginning of the season and it’s not going to change now,” he said.
The Mustang has been ranked in the top five this season by PA Power Wrestling.
“I don’t pay much attention to rankings,” Heckman said. “Most of the time they’re pretty accurate, but when you get to the state tournament, it depends on how good your training has been. I think our training has been pretty good.
“I need to stay on my offense and wrestle my match. I think anybody in the state is beatable if I stay healthy.”
He will open with a first-round match versus the winner of a preliminary between Susquenita senior Domonic Caldwell (36-5) and Tyrone senior Blain Sipes (32-10).
Wirnsberger (38-3, 97-20) will open with a first-round bout versus Grove City freshman Cody Hamilton (28-7).
Cameron Milheim (36-8) does not think the state tournament will be too overwhelming for him as a freshman.
“I’ve wrestled at the (Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling) state tournaments,” he said. “I’ve been on the big stage before.’’
Cameron Milheim will get the winner of a preliminary between Brookville junior Brayden Kunselman (36-9) and Faith Christian sophomore Cody Wagner (27-13). Kaden Milheim opens with a first-rounder against Brandywine Heights senior Dillon Reinert (30-10).
Wagner (32-4, 122-26) opens in the first round againsy Forest Hills senior Noah Teeter (28-3). Gessner (33-7) will meet Mount Union junior Mason Beatty (35-7) for the chance to take on top-ranked sophomore Louie Gill (39-1) of Hickory in the first round.
Leshock (32-11, 115-61) said that his goal is still to win a gold medal.
“It’s been a goal of mine ever since I reached high school,” he said.
He said losing by major decision in his last two matches (in regionals) has not shaken his confidence.
“I feel confident in my wrestling ability. I only have to keep working on keeping my cool before my matches,” he said.
Leshock added that having a preliminary match is good.
“I like to have a match under my belt because it helps me feel even more confidence in myself, as well as getting my mind set on what I need to do in the oncoming match,” Leshock said.
Line Mountain coach Josh Phillips added: “Mason has wrestled a tough schedule this season with nine losses to state qualifiers and one to a regional fifth, so he is battle-tested.’’
Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said the Wildcats (with all three of their regional qualifiers moving to Hershey) are not focusing any differently than they did all season.
“I’m having them treat it like it’s just another match,” Reber said. “I tell them they need to prepare for every match the exact same way no matter who it is. This week is about feeling good. We work on technique and making sure their weight is under control.”
Reber doesn’t think Ulrich lost any confidence from his regional finals loss to Muncy’s Austin Johnson in which a penalty point for an unnecessary roughness call was the difference in a 3-2 loss.
“I just feel that he was upset with the outcome, especially how he lost the match,” Reber said. “I don’t agree with the unnecessary roughness call, and I’ll be the first to admit if my kids are being too rough.
“We did talk to him about how he can’t leave a match in the ref’s hands. He had a few missed opportunities and is very athletic and capable of being more offensive than he was.”
With two seniors in their first state tournament, Reber said he believes that Ulrich will be a huge help in keeping them both mentally grounded and not letting them have the atmosphere of the Giant Center get to them.
Ulrich (29-3, 95-18) will face Washington senior Cameron Carter-Green (26-4). Likely waiting for him in the first round will be top-ranked Riley Robell, of Bishop McCort (37-1).
Struble (31-8) has a preliminary with Montour senior James Walzer (23-15) with the winner facing Gauge Botero, a Faith Christian Academy freshman, who is 41-6.
Bingaman (34-7) gets a first-round match with Newport senior Ganon Smith (36-1).
“We are very proud of (sending three to states), and we’ve been pretty consistently sending multiple kids to states the past few years,” Reber said. “I feel it goes to show that the kids we are getting we are helping develop and hone their technique.
“As a team we are low on numbers ... but our program is going in the right direction.’’
Backes once again had trouble with a much taller wrestler (Wyalusing senior Nick Woodruff), and said he and the coaches would work on that this week.
“I want to get that state medal; that’s my goal,” said the Red Tornado (29-4, 102-29), who will open with a first-round match against Forest Hills senior Kirk Bearjar (31-6).
Meadowbrook Christian’s other qualifier, junior 285-pounder Gunner Treibley (37-9), has a preliminary with Wyomissing sophomore Caleb Brewer (34-7). Tussey Mountain senior Matt Watkins (33-3) awaits the winner.
Sassaman (26-5) opens in the first round with West Perry senior Deven Jackson (31-3).