A Valley travel softball team has won a state title and now looks to capture another championship this weekend in western Pennsylvania.
The Central PA Havoc consists of players ages 16 and under from Valley school districts, including, Shikellamy, Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Shamokin, Bellefonte and Penns Valley. Kevin Wagner, the team's coach, couldn’t be prouder of what his team recently accomplished.
“We played seven games and outscored our opponents 87-13 and won the state title,” said Wagner, of Lewisburg. “I am so happy for them and proud of everything they are accomplishing.”
The recent PA State Championship 16U tournament was held in the State College area. Now the players will pack their bags and head to Pittsburgh to play in the 49-team "Battle of the Burgh" tournament this weekend.
“We are all excited to get out there and get settled in,” Wagner said. “There will be a lot of tough teams, but we are confident and prepared.”
The travel team started 12 years ago, and Wagner said he has seen the growth of the program through the years with players coming in and aging out.
“We continue to get better,” he said. “This weekend will be a good test. This will be a tough weekend for us, but we are very excited to get on the field.”
Shikellamy sophomore Blaire Balestrini, 15, a shortstop on the team, said she was thrilled to be traveling the state and playing in big games.
“This is so much fun but gets overwhelming, but when you get there it is so much fun,” she said. “We had high expectations and we work really hard in the off-season to prepare.
"This is a great experience, and we all are having a great time and looking forward to going to Pittsburgh to play some really good teams.”
Carly Wagner, 15, a sophomore at Lewisburg who plays second base, agreed.
“I am very excited. We have all been working together, and I hope we do well this weekend," Carly Wagner said. "It was so exciting to win a state title, and we are hoping this happens again."
The tournament begins today in Cranberry Township and runs through the championship game at 8 p.m. Sunday.