Five Valley basketball teams survived the first weekend of the PIAA basketball playoffs and will play Tuesday or Wednesday, including a doubleheader featuring two local teams each night.
Three local teams will be in action in Tuesday night while the Lourdes Regional and Meadowbrook Christian girls will play a doubleheader together on Wednesday night in Mechanicsburg.
On Tuesday night, Mount Carmel girls look at another deep state tournament run, this time in Class 3A. The Red Tornadoes won the 2021 title in Class 2A and reached the state semifinals last year where they fell to rival Southern Columbia.
The Red Tornadoes (26-2) won their state opener again Holy Redeemer and now meet District 12 runner-up West Catholic (13-12) on Tuesday. The game is set for a 6 p.m. top at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster.
There will be a girls-boys doubleheader in Hamburg on Tuesday night, featuring the Line Mountain girls and Northumberland Christian boys, the lone boys team playing in the state tournament.
Line Mountain's girls, who outlasted Northern Lehigh in the opening round on Saturday, now meet Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) in round two. The Eagles (14-12) and Sacred Heart tip off at 6 p.m.
Northumberland Christian's boys, the District 4 runner-up in Class A, toppled District 2 champion Forest City in the opening round. The Warriors (19-5) now meet Chester Charter Academy (20-5), the District 1 champion at 7:30.
Wednesday at Cumberland Valley High School, Lourdes and Meadowbrook will play in a Class A girls doubleheader.
Lourdes Regional, the District 4 third-place finisher, beat Nativity BVM on the road on Saturday. The Red Raiders (19-7) will take on District 5 third-place finisher Shade (17-10) in the opener at 6 p.m. Lourdes won a state title in 1994 and played in the state final in 2016.
The Lourdes' game will be followed up by Meadowbrook's matchup with District 3 runner-up Linville Hill Christian. Lions (26-2) are the District 4 champions and reached the second round with a 41-18 win over Harrisburg Academy.
Linville (21-2) hasn't placed since Feb. 27 after receiving a forfeit win in the first round.