Danville senior Kaleb Hause will compete at the Class 2A state swimming meet on March 19 in three events.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the swimmers who qualified for states based on their district times Monday, and Hause earned a spot.
After winning the district title in the 200-yard individual medley and as part of the Ironmen’s 200 medley relay, Hause will also compete at states in the 100 backstroke.
Hause finished as the District 4 runner-up, and had the sixth-fastest time among non-district champions to claim the final state berth in the event.
Hause was the only individual Valley swimmer to reach states based on times, but Lewisburg had a pair of girls relay teams qualify for states.
The Green Dragons’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams will compete at Cumberland Valley High School.
Lewisburg finished as the district runner-up to Danville in both races.
Delaney Humphrey, Kimberly Shannon and Alexandra Decker swam legs on both relays for the Green Dragons. Emma Gerlinski teamed with them in the medley relay, and Jewels Hepner swam a leg on the state-qualifying 400 freestyle relay.