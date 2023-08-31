If last season was any indication, anything can happen on the soccer pitch.
That is especially true in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I, where two girls soccer squads earned the opportunity to compete in the state playoffs.
Shikellamy punched its ticket to the Class 3A tournament after defeating Selinsgrove in the District 4 championship while Lewisburg made an improbable run to the 2A playoffs after losing in the district championship to eventual state champion Central Columbia.
Both Shikellamy and Lewisburg eventually bowed in the first round of their respective state tournaments, but they showed what could be in store for the HAC-1 in 2023.
Shikellamy completed its 2022 season with an overall record of 16-5 with a 7-1 mark in HAC-1 play. The Brave’s lone loss came at the hands of Montoursville. Shikellamy’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to District 2-champion Valley View in the state opener.
As for Lewisburg, its season ended with a first-round loss to Wyomissing in a 2-1 game. Before reaching the state tournament, the Green Dragons made waves at districts as the No. 6 seed. The Green Dragons started off the tournament by upending No. 3-seed Bloomsburg 2-1. Lewisburg then pulled off an upset of previously undefeated HAC-I squad Montoursville in the semifinals after Mikayla Long scored in the 102nd minute to give the Green Dragons a 2-1 win.
That team was coached by Terry Gerlinski. Now it’s up to Fernando Ortiz, one of Gerlinski’s assistants since 2020, to guide the Green Dragons to potenially another state playoff appearance.
“I think it’s safe to say that there isn’t a coach out there who doesn’t have high expectations for their team,” Ortiz said. “We have the players to compete this year for sure, and hopefully make another run at districts and states. One game at a time.”
Lewisburg lost its top two scorers, Long and Sophie Kilbride, due to graduation. However, the Green Dragons are still brining back plenty of offense from last season. Maria Bozella is the Green Dragons’ top returning scorer after netting seven goals. Caroline Blakeslee and Julia Monaco also look to bolster Lewisburg’s offense after each player scored six goals last season. Blakeslee’s eight assists were second on the team.
At net, the Green Dragons return two experienced goalies in seniors Izzy Wood and Mckenna Meadows. Wood recorded three clean sheets while Meadows had a pair of shutouts last year.
Like Lewisburg, Selinsgrove also lost a significant chunk of its offense from last season. The Seals will have to do without Daily Item All-Star Ella Magee, who led the team with 52 points (20 goals, 12 assists).
However, the Seals are returning senior forward Abby Parise, who matched Magee’s 20 goals last year. Parise was also named a Daily Item All-Star.
Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill expects all of the upperclassmen to be leaders on the team, along with Parise. The Seals roster six seniors and four juniors.
“This year we have a strong group of talented players from JV to Varsity,” Underhill said. “Our goals are to improve from each game, compete for the district title, and to return to the state playoffs.”
If the Seals want to make a trip to the state playoffs, then they’ll likely have to get past cross-river rival Shikellamy since District 4 is only allotted one slot in the tournament. After losing 4-0 in the regular season to the Braves, the Seals took their rivals down to the wire in the district championship game last season. The game was tied 1-1 until Lily Persing’s goal with less than five minutes left to play crushed the Seals’ dreams of a state tournament appearance.
Selinsgrove is looking to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2020. Selinsgrove is one of five 3A teams in District 4 along with Shikellamy, Athens, Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg.
Danville and Shamokin will both look to rebound from six-win seasons. Danville is returning an experienced group from last season, which includes top-scorer Maddie Merrell, who recorded 21 goals and six assists as a freshman.
The Ironmen will also count on seniors Grace Everett, Lucy Pickle, Maren Bowman, Emily Chillis and Jill Nied and juniors Nora Meadows, Izzy Reedy and Lauren Law to take leadership positions on the team this year.
“We have a lot of returners since we only lost one starter from last season,” said Danville coach Angela Sivillo. “Our experience and depth is a strength.”
As for the Indians, they only have four seniors in Carly Nye, Ally Waugh, Reagan Elio and Kennedy Petrovich. Nye led the Indians with 13 goals and six assists for a total of 32 points last season.
Since the Indians have a small senior class, coach Todd Nye expects some of his younger players to step up on the pitch this season.
“We have a lot of returning players who have gained valuable experience last season and will help us throughout,” Nye said. “We also have some hardworking freshmen who are putting in the work to be great additions to this team.”
Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Montoursville and Williamsport will also content for the HAC-I title.