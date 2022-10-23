The Daily Item
Milton’s girls soccer team and the Midd-West boys and girls squads kick off the District 4 postseason tonight with Class 2A first-round matches.
The district released pairings Sunday for the field hockey and soccer playoff fields. The tournaments begin in earnest Wednesday and Thursday, with a big day of soccer slated for Saturday.
In tonight’s soccer openers, the No. 7 seed Milton girls (12-6) host No. 10 Williamson (10-7-1) at 5 p.m., while eighth-seeded Midd-West (10-6-2) hosts the No. 9 Warrior Run girls (8-10) at 6. Midd-West’s boys, seeded sixth at 10-7-1, host No. 11 Lourdes Regional (10-6-2) at 8 p.m.
The girls winners advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, while the boys winner plays Saturday on a slate that features quarterfinals in Class A and 2A, as well as semifinals in Class 3A, at four sites.
Northumberland Christian (A), Lewisburg (2A) and Selinsgrove (3A) earned the boys’ top seeds, while Southern Columbia (A), Central Columbia (2A) and Shikellamy (3A) claimed the No. 1 girls seeds. All but the Central Columbia girls open district play Saturday.
On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Lewisburg girls (11-6) face No. 3 Bloomsburg (14-3-1) at Danville at 8 p.m. as part of the Class 2A quarterfinals.
In addition to most of the soccer top seeds opening postseason play Saturday, the day’s slate includes Class A boys matches for No. 3 East Juniata (14-3-1), No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian (11-6), No. 7 Southern Columbia (6-10-1) and No. 8 Juniata Christian (6-6-1); Class 2A boys matches for No. 2 Danville (14-4), No. 4 Warrior Run (13-4-1) and No. 5 Milton (12-6); and a Class 3A boys match for No. 3 Shikellamy (9-8-1).
Saturday’s girls matches feature No. 2 Meadowbrook Christian (12-2) and No. 5 Juniata Christian (9-4) in Class A quarterfinals; and a Class 3A semifinal between No. 2 Selinsgrove (10-8) and No. 3 Mifflinburg (10-8) at Milton at 6 p.m.
In District 3, Millersburg’s boys and girls soccer teams play Class 2A first-round matches Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Indians girls (13-4-1) host No. 10 West Perry (8-9-1) at 6 p.m., while the No. 9 Millersburg boys (13-4-1) visit eighth-seeded Oley Valley (11-7) at 6.
The Greenwood boys (14-2-1), seeded fifth in Class A, play a District 3 quarterfinal at No. 4 Brandywine Heights (15-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
District 4 Class A field hockey quarterfinal doubleheaders are Thursday at two sites. At Selinsgrove, top-seeded Central Columbia (15-3) plays No. 8 Northwest (7-10-1) at 5 p.m., and No. 2 Lewisburg (11-5) faces No. 7 Muncy (9-7-1) at 7. At Central Columbia, third-seeded Benton (13-4-1) plays No. 6 Line Mountain (8-9-1) at 5, and two-time defending champion Bloomsburg (12-6) plays fifth-seeded Midd-West (11-7) at 7.
The District 4 Class 2A field hockey teams play through the District 2 bracket starting Tuesday. Shikellamy (6-12) visits Crestwood (10-7) at 5:45 p.m., while Selinsgrove (11-7) travels to face Wallenpaupack (9-9) at Pittston Area at 6:30 p.m. The subregional semifinals are Thursday.
Greenwood (14-3) opens District 3 Class A play as the No. 3 seed Wednesday against No. 14 Eastern Lebanon County (10-7-1) at West Perry H.S. at 5:30 p.m.