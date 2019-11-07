The Daily Item
Eight Valley sports teams will continue their quest for a state title Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals for field hockey and boys and girls soccer.
Three boys soccer teams will be part of a tripleheader at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon. Beginning at noon, Midd-West and New Hope-Solebury kick off the day in Class 2A. At 2 p.m. Selinsgrove meets District 1 champion Strath Haven at 2 p.m. in Class 3A. At 4 p.m. East Juniata and Dock Mennonite play in Class A.
Lewisburg and Lansdale Catholic will also play in a 2A boys quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northeastern High School in Manchester. If Lewisburg and Midd-West both win, they would meet in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
The East Juniata girls face Fairfield in Class A at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg at noon.
In field hockey, Selinsgrove meets District 3 third-place finisher Twin Valley for the second consecutive year in Class 2A. The game is set for noon at Milton Hershey.
In Class A, Greenwood and Springfield will meet at noon at Warwick High in Lititz.