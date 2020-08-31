Valley girls tennis coaches are hoping for a little bit of normalcy today when matches begin throughout the state.
“It has been like a roller-coaster ride not knowing if we were having a season or not,” Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer said.
Milton coach Jenny Counsil echoed those sentiments.
“I’m just so happy — the whole team is, especially the three seniors — that we’re going to be able to play,” she said. “My hope is that everyone follows the guidelines and we’ll be able to get a full season in.”
The tennis season is starting two weeks later than originally scheduled after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association paused everything for two weeks to consider whether fall sports would be played.
That delay altered preparation for the season.
“Every season we only have one week to get ready for our first game,” Counsil said. “Usually we can have two-a-days that week, but this year we were only able to practice once a day.”
The coronavirus pandemic added responsibilities to the coaches’ typical workload.
“It’s been nerve-wracking with the pandemic,” Counsil said. “We have to check temperatures, and there’s a lot more that all the coaches have to do.”
On top of that, Counsil had to prepare a young team for the season. The Black Panthers have three seniors — out of 10 athletes — and all three are moving to singles after playing doubles last season.
“I’m a little nervous because I have a young team,” Counsil said of today’s home opener against Danville. “I have them ready enough where the new people know the game and know how to keep score.
“This year, I’m just happy that we get to play. I’m a little less competitive this season, but I know that will come out in the matches.”
Harer has 19 girls on his Lewisburg roster, but he is in a similar position as only four are seniors.
“My players have been working very hard over the summer at open courts two days a week,” Harer said.
The Green Dragons host Bloomsburg today, and Harer said it would be a challenge.
“I do feel my team will be ready,” Harer said. “Bloomsburg will be a big test for us to see how we stack up against them, because they have great coaching staff and phenomenal athletes.”
Other season openers today featuring Valley teams are Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, and Williamsport at Shikellamy. All matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.