Football teams across the Valley and the state will hit the field Monday for the first official activities of the 2021 season.
However, the first week is reserved for heat acclimatization, which means the players can wear only helmets and shoulder pads, and full contact is not allowed.
“Heat acc is great for a look, but it’s like 7-on-7 (workouts) in that it’s not quite real football,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said.
The opening week of practice has a lot of value — chief in its aim to keep players safe from heatstroke.
“I definitely look at it as pretty useful,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “Why heat week is important is we only have one scrimmage and one week of two-a-days, so we’ve got to get in what we can.”
So the mental side of the game is dealt with during the week, which requires the players to be ready to go from the start.
“I think it’s important that we come to practice with a coachable mindset, so we can effectively put in our offensive and defensive schemes,” Milton junior Xzavier Minium said. “I think it is also important that we come to practice every day with a want to compete. That way not only will we be getting our best players in every position, we will also be pushing each other and making each other better.”
When heat acclimatization was first mandated, it may have been viewed as a burden, but now coaches can use it to their benefit.
“Honestly for us, in the beginning, it was kind of painful,” Hicks said. “We’ve adapted. We use it to get a jumpstart on our install, especially offensively.
“Our goal by the end of the week is to have pretty much everything installed. Then when they have all their gear on, we’re ready to go full-tilt.”
The first week is also an opportunity for coaches to evaluate their players and spend some time on things that may get overlooked once full practices begin.
“It’s a good time to get special teams in, to see who the punters are and who can return,” Long said. “It’s also a good chance to get a look at the freshmen and what they might bring. We get to see how the younger kids have matured.”
It’s also the last chance for players to get fully into football shape.
“For heat acc, that’s when we’ll have almost our whole team together, so it’s about some of those kids catching up and then putting in new stuff,” Lewisburg junior Cam Michaels said. “We had a majority of our team coming out over the summer, so we’re in good shape.”
Hicks said he was also pleased with the weather forecast, as in recent years the temperatures for heat week have hovered in the 70s.
“For the first time in five years, it’s actually going to be hot,” Hicks said.
Perhaps the most important aspect is simply having the players work out in an official capacity.
“I want to see enthusiasm from the kids, and the team coming together as one,” Long said.
“I’m pretty excited,” Michaels said. “I’m excited to see my teammates who couldn’t make it in the summer. I’m just excited to be around my teammates.”