If there is a common thread among area girls tennis coaches — aside from the eternal hope that accompanies a new season — it is the years of experience that fill the top of their lineups.
With seniors throughout the singles and doubles lineups, there is a feeling of a cumulative effect to the season as years of practice culminate in the potential for a deep District 4 run for a number of area teams.
First-year Danville coach Julia Brion has the benefit of leaning on Mehak Kotru at No. 2 singles after the senior made deep runs in the District 4 tournament in both singles and doubles last season, with a singles quarterfinal appearance and a spot in the doubles semifinals.
“Mehak’s strong game brings back a lot of consistency and competitiveness to our singles lineup,” Brion said. “She is poised to be a contender in both district singles and district doubles again this year.”
Kotru started her year strong with a straight-set win in Danville’s season opener over Selinsgrove and fellow senior Amelia Benjamin added a win at No. 1 doubles as another experienced talent Brion will look to for success this season.
“Amelia adds a great deal of strength and stability to our varsity lineup,” Brion added.
Danville has the added benefit of a strong group of underclassmen near the top of its lineup, led by freshman Josie Bendle who occupies the No. 1 singles spot for the Ironmen.
“Josie’s solid all-around game creates great depth to our lineup,” Brion said.
Sophomores Gyovanna Sundaresan, Elyse Spahr and Hazel Gatski have also cracked the varsity lineup for the Ironmen allowing for a blend of experience and upcoming talent that could result in a strong season.
Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer looks to reach the District 4 team tournament for the second-straight season after a 9-9 finish saw the Green Dragons qualify for the first time since 2014.
The Green Dragons are led by four seniors — Erin Lowthert, Diana Zheng, Leah Wetzel and Annabelle Jiang — along with two emerging talents in sophomore Christina Zheng and freshman Dayssi Weis.
“We have a super-young team this year,” Harer said. “We look to rebuild and find out who we are as a team.”
Selinsgrove coach Jason Hostetter points to a core group of four seniors — Eden Miller, Siena Rodgers and Alaina Liesenfeld, who fill the singles portion of the Seals lineup, and McKenna Ulery at No. 1 doubles as critical to the team’s success this season. That rang true in the Seals’ first win as Rodgers clinched the overall win and Miller won a 3-set match at No. 1 singles.
“(Our seniors) are great leaders and encouragers for the younger players,” Hostetter said. “They set a great example of playing hard and never giving up. This year’s seniors have become the foundation on which we are building.”
Shikellamy coach Delani Wolever takes over at her alma mater, echoing a similar theme with seniors throughout her singles lineup and No. 1 doubles with Allison Minnier and Megan Strohecker occupying the top two singles spots, and Maggie Johnson and Shannon Sprenkel filling the No. 1 doubles team.
“They bring experience and leadership to the team and will make a positive impact on our upcoming season,” Wolever said. “Our team has been training with the utmost intensity and the girls have been improving their skills every day.”
Milton coach Devin Esch will look to improve on the team’s 4-14 record last season with a group of seniors and juniors leading the way.
Seniors Aubree Carl, Lydia Crawford and Abbey Kitchen return with varsity experience as do juniors Emily Seward and Kyleigh Snyder giving the Black Panthers a steady lineup.
Mifflinburg coach Matthew Wells looks to rebound this season with experience at the top of the Wildcats lineup with seniors Reyna Kirick and Kaylee Swartzlander as well as junior Morgan Traver leading the way.