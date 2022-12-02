MECHANICSBURG — Shikellamy put three wrestlers into today's semifinals at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic on Friday night. Alex Reed, Isaac McGregor and Mason Rebuck will be joined in the semifinals by Lewisburg's Jace Gessner, a returning state qualifier.
Reed and Gessner both advance at 121 pounds. Reed earned two first-period pins to reach the semifinals. He needed just 25 seconds to pin Pennridge's Quinn McBride in the quarterfinal. Gessner earned a fall in his first bout and then earned a 10-0 major decision in the quarterfinals.
At 139, McGregor, ranked 12th in the state, topped Nazareth's Jack Campbell, 3-1 in the quarterfinals. He also earned a pin in his first match.
Rebuck got a fall 24 seconds into the second period of his first bout and picked up another second-period fall in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals, finals and consolation rounds continue today. Alive in the consolation rounds are Lewisburg's Landon Michaels (114), Shikellamy's Charles Keener (145) and Lewisburg's Chase Wenrich (160).
Top Hat Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Line Mountain and Mifflinburg both advanced two wrestlers to today's quarterfinals at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament on Friday, including returning state medalist Emmanuel Ulrich.
Kohen Shingara (160) and Max Johnson (189) advance for Line Mountain, while Ulrich, a fourth-place finisher at nationals over the summer, will be joined by Ben Straub (121). Straub needed just 1:27 advance with a fall in the second round, while Ulrich flattened his opponent in 43 seconds.
At 189, Johnson decked Titusville's Kameron Mong in 2:50, while Shingara pinned Williamsport's Gavin Reed in 2:47.