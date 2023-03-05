Most of the 22 Valley wrestlers — including five in Class 3A and 17 in Class 2A — who have qualified for the PIAA Wrestling Championships this weekend in Hershey learned their opponents when brackets for the three-day tournament were released.
The highest profile match in the first round Thursday comes at 145 pounds where Meadowbrook senior Cade Wirnsberger (38-3) and Faith Christian's Max Stein (37-8) meet in the opening round. Wirnsberger, a Bucknell signee, is a two-time state medalist and enters states ranked third by Pa Power Wrestling. Stein, a sophomore, is ranked fourth after a sixth-place finish at states last year.
There will be five Valley wrestlers in the 3A tournament, including Shikellamy's Alex Reed and Mason Rebuck and Selinsgrove's Tucker Teats.
At 114 pounds, Shikellamy junior Alex Reed (33-6) meets Haverford junior Cole McFarland (24-5) in the opening round.
At 133, Shikellamy's Isaac McGregor, who just missed out on states a year ago, will meet Connellsville senior Gabriel Rugerrio (31-12) in a pigtail bout. McGregor, a junior, is 40-4.
At 160, Shikellamy sophomore Connor Wetzel (34-8) will also wrestle in a pigtail match against Gettysburg junior Jaxon Townsend (35-10).
Selinsgrove's lone entry is at 189, where junior Tucker Teats (30-11) qualified with a runner-up finish at the Northwest regional. Teats will meet Whitehall junior Miquel Warren (31-5) in his opener.
Northwest regional champion Mason Rebuck enters states at 215 pounds at 32-9 overall. The senior will meet Kennett's John Pardoe (37-4) to open his first state tournament.
The Class 2A wrestlers kick off the tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday with pigtail bouts before going into first-round matchups.
At 114 pounds, Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner (28-9) makes a return to trip states and will meet unbeaten Northwest region champ Weston Pisarchick, a junior from Brockway who is 27-0. Pirsarchick is ranked seventh by PA Power Wrestling, while Gessner is 12th.
At 121, Meadowbrook freshman Max Wirnsberger (42-6) also meets a Northwest regional champ. Wirnsberger meets Grove City freshman Hudson Hohman (31-7) in his first bout. Wirnersberger is ranked sixth; Hohman 18th.
At 127, three Valley wrestlers will be in the bracket. Line Mountain junior Nolan Baumert (30-11) will take on junior Anthony Orlandini (40-13) of Montour in a pigtail match. The winner meets Northwest Regional champ Cyrus Hurd of Northeast in the first round.
In a match-up of state-ranked freshmen in the opening round, Warrior Run's Tyler Ulrich (38-9) will meet Arment Waltenbaugh (26-5) of Faith Christian in his opening bout. Ulrich is ranked 13th, while Waltenbaugh is sixth.
Midd-West's Matthew Smith, the Northeast regional champ at 127, enters states ranked 12th. Smith (35-6) will meet the winner of Alex Rueberger (42-11) of Sharpsville or Marvin Armistead, a junior from Berks Catholic (42-5).
At 133, Smith's teammate Conner Heckman is already a two-time state medalist. Heckman, ranked third in the state and entering states 36-3, takes on takes on Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo (37-6) in his opening bout.
Warrior Run freshman Reagan Milheim and Southern Columbia's Mason Barvitskie, both ranked in the top five statewide, are in the same side of the bracket at 139.
Milheim (45-4) opens with a matchup against Cranberry sophomore Dane Wenner (35-9). Barvitskie (25-8), a two-time state medalist, meets Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar (36-5) to start his third state tournament. Milheim enters states ranked third and Barvitskie fourth.
At 145, Kaden Milheim was a third-place finisher a year ago. The Warrior Run senior is an American signee. Milheim, ranked second at 45-3, will meet the winner of a pigtail match between Bellefonte's Gage Long (40-13) and Saucon Valley's Travis Riefenstahl (13-5).
Returning state champion Conner Harer (45-1) of Montgomery leads the field at 152. Harer and Warrior Run sophomore Cameron Milheim are in opposite sides of the bracket and could meet in the final for the third consecutive week. They enter states ranked first and second, respectively.
Milheim (41-7) takes on West Perry senior Nolen Zeigler (35-7) in his opening match.
Two Valley wrestlers will compete at 160. Milton junior Alex Hoffman (32-8) meets General McLane Chance Kinney (39-11) in his first bout. Also at 160, Lewisburg's Chase Wenrich (28-12), a sophomore, meets Collin Hearn of Conneaut (34-5). Hearn is ranked seventh.
Warrior Run junior Cole Shupp (32-16) is the lone local entry at 172. Shupp, a first-time state qualifier, meets Fort Cherry's Braedon Welsh (41-4) in his first bout. Welsh, a returning state qualifier, is ranked seventh.
At 189, Milton junior Cale Bastian (30-14) opens with a pigtail match against West Perry sophomore Quade Boden (32-17). The winner of that match gets a meeting with two-time state champion Rune Lawrence (41-3) in the first round.
Mount Carmel's lone qualifier is Ryan Weidner at 215. The junior who is 29-7 meets Greensburg-Salem senior Christian McChesney (38-7) to start the state tournament.
At heavyweight, returning state bronze-medalist Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg enters his final state tournament unbeaten and ranked No. 2 statewide. The American signee, who is 30-0, awaits the winner of the pigtail match featuring Christian Flaherty of Keystone Oaks (36-4) and Upper Dauphin senior Peyton Wentzel (36-7). Returning state champion Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt is on the opposite side of the bracket from Ulrich.
Wrestling begins Thursday in 2A at 9 a.m. Class 3A action gets underway at 4 p.m.