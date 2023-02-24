The Daily Item
Heading into the last weekend of February, many Valley wrestlers are still in contention to qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey next month.
The District 4 Class 2A tournament will take place today and Saturday at Williamsport High School. The top six wrestlers from each weight class will advance to next weekend’s regional. In 3A, the Northwest Regional will also be held today and Saturday at Altoona High School to determine who will go on to states. The top three finishers at each weight class will advance to Hershey.
Shikellamy will send its entire lineup of 13 wrestlers to regionals. Four of those wrestlers are ranked by PA Power Wrestling. Two Braves, Alex Reed (114, 31-5) and Mason Rebuck (215, 29-9), will have first-round byes. At 133, Isaac McGregor (35-3) is seeking to make it to states after just missing out last year. McGregor will take on Alex Kinder (Meadville, 17-12) in the first round. If McGregor wins, then he will take on two-time state medalist Luke Simcox (Central Mountain, 35-4). At 160, Connor Wetzel (30-7) will take on Shawin Keating (Carrick) in the opening round.
Selinsgrove qualified 11 of its wrestlers to regionals, including three ranked grapplers. At 152, Garrett Paradis (27-10) will take on Braylen Carter (Central Mountain, 24-17) in the first round. The winner will wrestle Artis Simmons (McDowell, 23-2). Tucker Teats (27-10) will battle it out with Alaric Jones (Meadville, 10-17) in the opening round at 189. The Seals’ last ranked wrestler is Jack Peters (215, 27-12), who will take on Ian Whistler (Meadville, 12-12) in the opener.
Class 2A
Sixty Valley wrestlers are still alive after finishing in the top four during last week’s regional competitions. Central section champions Warrior Run qualified nine wrestlers while Southern section winners Southern Columbia will send eight wrestlers. Of the nine Defenders’ grapplers at districts, two won gold medals at sectionals: Tyler Ulrich (127, 33-7) and Reagan Milheim (139, 40-3), both of whom are freshmen. The Tigers also had two section champions in Mason Barvitskie (139) and Jude Bremigen (189).
Lewisburg, Line Mountain and Milton will each have seven representatives at districts. The Green Dragons finished with two gold medalists in sectionals: Landon Michaels (107, 19-8) and Jace Gessner (114, 23-7). Both Michaels and Gessner have first-round byes.
The Black Panthers and Eagles each had one wrestler in first place. At 145, Lane Schadel (27-8) won it for the Eagles while Alex Hoffman (27-7) earned the gold medal at 160. Schadel will take on either Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run, 38-3) or Silas Mickey (Wellsboro, 13-10) in the quarterfinals. Hoffman is the No. 1 seed and will take on either Ryder Brown (Wellsboro, 20-6) or Coy Bryson (Montgomery, 29-11) in the quarterfinals.
Midd-West will take six grapplers to the district round. The Mustangs finished with three gold medalists: Matthew Smith (127, 29-6), Conner Heckman (133, 31-1) and Kyle Ferster (152, 27-6). If Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run, 36-5) wins his first-round bout, then he will take on Ferster in the quarterfinals.
Danville will be sending five wrestlers to Williamsport, including sectional gold medalists Blake Sassaman (121, 13-2) and Aaron Johnson (172, 19-7). Both wrestlers earned byes in the first round.
Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel will have three representatives at districts. Each school had one gold medalist. Emmanuel Ulrich (285) won it for the Mustangs to improve his record to 24-0 on the season. The Red Tornadoes’ lone gold medalist was Ryan Weidner (215, 24-3). Since they both won first, Ulrich and Weidner won’t have to wrestle until the quarterfinals.
Shamokin will be taking two wrestlers to districts: Chase Pensyl (145) and Ryder Zulkowski (189). Zulkowski will take on Connor Parker (Warrior Run, 25-17) in the first round. The winner will wrestle Sawyer Robinson (Towanda, 29-8) in the quarterfinal round. As for Pensyl, he will battle it out with Chase Geurin (Towanda, 21-16) in the opening. If Pensyl wins, then he will take on Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian, 33-1) in the quarterfinals.
Wirnsberger, a Bucknell commit, is the No. 1 seed at 145 and coming off his third sectional title. Max Wirnsberger (121, 35-4) also qualified for districts for the Lions. He will take on Ben Straub (Mifflinburg, 25-8) in the first round. The winner will get top seed C.J. Carr (Wyalusing, 30-5) in the quarterfinals.