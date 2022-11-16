SUNBURY — Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia and Danville aren’t the only Valley football teams vying to win big games this weekend. Shikellamy Stadium with host three championship games on Sunday as the Heartland Conference Youth Football League caps its season with three Super Bowl games.
Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Milton Jersey Shore, Williamsport and South Williamsport will all have teams playing for titles.
Shikellamy, who is in the A Division — fifth and sixth grades — has a record of 9-1 and will be playing in a rematch against Mifflinburg, who has a record of 10-0 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The two teams play in the same South-West Division, Mifflinburg beat Shikellamy 25-6 earlier this year. Shikellamy advanced to the final with a 31-22 win over previously unbeaten Mount Carmel in the semifinals, while Mifflnburg blanked Muncy, 19-0.
In the B Division game, Milton will be playing Jersey Shore at 1 p.m.
The day will start off with a Flag Championship game where Williamsport will face off against South Williamsport, at 11 a.m.
“This was a great year,” Heartland Conference President John Derr said. “We added two more teams to the league and are now up to 23. We want everyone to come down and pack the stadium for the kids this weekend.”
Shikellamy head coach Josh Campbell said he is proud of his squad.
“This team practices hard all week and they play their hearts out on Sundays,” he said. “The way they fight through adversity and never quit is their best attribute. The future is bright for Shikellamy football.”
Shikellamy 6th-grader Bobby Felmy said he is excited to play.
“My team and I have been working hard to make it back to this game,” he said. “We won the championship in 2020 and now get to go back to the Super Bowl for our last game in youth football at the high school stadium.”
Even district Superintendent Jason Bendle said he has been paying attention to the team.
“It’s great to see our young athletes having this much-continued success,” he said. “I hope the community comes out on Sunday to watch the games and support the league.”